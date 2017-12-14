ApHC Stallion Service Auction Kicks Off Today

The 2017 Appaloosa Horse Club Stallion Service Auction kicks off today and will run through Saturday, 12/17 at 8 PM EST. Many of the industry’s top stallions have breedings up for bid with resulting foals being eligible for the Stallion Service Auction Incentive Classes. Breedings to All Hands On Zip, PR Tells A Tale (AQHA), The Hunter, The Englishman, The Only Escape (AQHA), and The Secret Pardon are only a few that are up for bid. To see the full list of stallions and to bid on a breeding, click here.





