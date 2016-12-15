ApHC Stallion Service Auction Ends Dec. 20

Press Release

Be sure to visit www.equineauctionexchange.com to place your bid in the 2017 Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) Stallion Service Auction! This year’s auction features breeding services from 78 outstanding Appaloosa Stallions and ApHC-approved outcrosses! This year’s auction will end at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 20th.

Payment for this year’s auction must be made online at the time of purchase and there is a 4% buyers fee to cover transaction costs.

About the Auction:

The ApHC Stallion Service Auction allows individuals to select and bid on breedings from quality stallions of their choosing. The winning bidder will receive a certificate to nominate the resulting Appaloosa foal to be eligible for the Stallion Service Auction Two-Year-Old Incentive classes at the World Championship Appaloosa Show.

The Two-Year-Old Incentive classes are offered in halter, hunter under saddle and western pleasure. 75% of funds earned through the Stallion Service Auction, 75% of the funds earned through paid nominations and a portion of class entry fees are divided evenly and paid out in these classes! Each stallion owner who donated a stallion service whose breeding is sold in the auction, will receive a certificate to nominate one foal to the 2020 Stallion Service Auction Two-Year-Old Incentive classes. Furthermore, 2018 foals by stallions whose services are sold in this year’s stallion service Auction may become eligible to compete through paid nomination.





