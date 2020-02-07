ApHC Stallion Auction Breedings Are Still Available!
Breedings Are Still Available! Only until February 15th!
Now is the time to secure your 2020 breeding for a great price while supporting the Appaloosa Horse Club! These stallion services are still available for ½ of their advertised stud fee on the auction site until
February 15, 2020 at 5 pm EST.
All Options Open
Always In The Mood
Biggest Show N Town
Caribbean Touchdown
Detailed Rezurvation
DF Dynamite Dream
DGs Replicated
Drumroll Please
Forbidden Kiss
Good Bar Rising
GW Cheveyo Dun Right
GWS Promise Of War
Hands Off My Stetson
Ima Cool Westerner
JJ Prince Imaginate
Kid Kelo
Legendary Speed
LG Im Texas Gold
Mad Desire
Nevada Snowfall
Northern Metallic
One Sharp Cat
Reno Nine One One
Secret Heir
Skippys French Toast
TFW Lets Do It
The Secret Pardon
Vegas Has Pizzazz
Winning Touchdown
Zippin Kelo
