ApHC Sire Spot My Blue Boy Laid to Rest

We are very sad to share the news that top Appaloosa stallion Spot My Blue Boy has been laid to rest. Domino, as the stunning leopard stallion was known will be missed as both a champion sire and a fans choice, but most importantly as a beloved family member at Chepota Farm.

Below is the official release from Rebecca Hogan of Chepota Farm.

On October 1, 2018, Spot My Blue Boy was laid to rest due to recovery complications from his January 2018 broken leg. Domino, as he was affectionately known around the world, was a 2007 striking bay leopard stallion sired by the legendary Skys Blue Boy. His ashes will be buried under a freshly planted Live Oak tree in front of his barn at Chepota Farm. A stone memorial commemorating his life will be placed beside its trunk.

Rebecca Hogan of Weatherford, Texas bought Domino in 2009 from his breeders Linda and Ray Monaco. “After talking for a year, I took the money I was saving for a truck and bought him instead. I was completely out of my depth. It was a leap of, not faith, but lifelong dreams.” said Hogan. “He made all my dreams come true.”

Domino won the title of 2012 World’s Best Appaloosa after garnering five World Championships and six National Championships in three years. Lisa Ligon, his first and most enduring trainer said of Spot My Blue Boy, “He was one of the most kind and trainable horses I ever had the privilege of working with. He had a great personality. Just a damn good boy.” Ligon has trained many of his winning offspring. In 2012, he retired to the breeding shed and with less than seventy foals of showing age, he has sired nineteen World Championships, nine National Championships, one Reserve Congress Championship, one BCF Championship and twelve European Championships.

Domino was a gentle giant and always exceptionally well behaved. “I never worried about introducing him to new people. Even small children could love on his face without concern. He showed incredible heart after his injury. He took every treatment with massive stoicism and remained happy until the end even though he was uncomfortable.” said his owner.

“Spot My Blue Boy was my entire life for the last eleven years. So many people guided me in making him the top stallion that he was. I was so hopeful he was coming back from his injury. Losing him has left such an ache in my heart. I am devastated” said Hogan, “but seeing his babies do well is very gratifying to me.”





