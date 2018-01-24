ApHC Announces 2017 Hall Of Fame Inductees

MOSCOW, Idaho— The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) is pleased to announce the 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees. This prestigious honor is determined automatically by production/performance records or through a vote by the ApHC Board of Directors on nominated horses and people.

Please join the ApHC in congratulating the following 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees:

Horses

Rock My Motion – (automatically inducted) 2010 gelding bred by Leigh Ann Bruno of Moreno Valley, California, currently owned by Jordan Semmelmayer of Corona Del Mar, California.

Love A Diva – (automatically inducted) 2001-2011 mare bred by Victoria Ennis of Kingston, Oklahoma, last owned by Brianna Doolittle of Coral Springs, Florida.

String of Storms – (automatically inducted) 2004 mare bred by David and Kim Utke of Sheldon, North Dakota, currently owned by Char O Lot Ranch of Myakka City, Florida.

The Appaloosa Hall of Fame was created in 1986 with a purpose of recognizing individuals and horses whose contributions have made an impressive and lasting impact on the industry as well as the ApHC. Each year ApHC membership submits nominations for individuals and horses they believe have made a great and favorable impact on the Appaloosa industry. The above inductees will be honored at the 2017 Year-End Awards Banquet held in conjunction with the 71st National Championship Appaloosa Show in Fort Worth, Texas. In addition, each Hall of Fame inductee will be recognized on an engraved plaque featuring a photograph and biography to be on permanent display in the Appaloosa Museum.

To purchase tickets for the 2017 Year-End Awards Banquet, contact Bailee Woolstenhulme, ApHC Awards Coordinator at (208) 882-5578 ext. 245. For information about the Appaloosa Museum please contact Crystal White at (208) 882-5578 ext. 279.

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) was established in 1938, with a mission of preserving, promoting and enhancing the Appaloosa breed. The ApHC has since registered more than 670,000 Appaloosas, which are known for their distinctive color, intelligence and even temperament. True to their reputation as an extremely versatile breed, Appaloosas can be found in nearly every discipline, including racing, endurance riding or serving as reliable family horses. The international breed registry is headquartered in Moscow, Idaho; the heart of the Palouse region, the Appaloosa breed’s namesake and point of origin.





