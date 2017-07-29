ApHC 2017 World Sale To Take Place Nov. 3rd

Press Release

The 2017 World Sale will take place on November 3rd in conjunction with the World Championship ApHC Show at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

“The Appaloosa Horse Club is enthused about this year’s sale and the quality of its consignments.” ApHC Sale Committee Chair, Sean Schembri stated. “Prospective buyers should take advantage of this opportunity to select from among the very best pedigrees in the business. The Sale Committee has placed an emphasis on providing a diverse offering of outstanding horses. Don’t miss the 2017 World Sale!”

Superior Livestock Auction’s Production team will spearhead sale management and provide an extra level of marketing through their services for all the horses. Superior Productions has a live camera platform and will broadcast the auction over the internet, increasing the opportunity for potential buyers.

Consignment Fee for all sale entries is $250. 8% commission of sale price with a minimum of $200. The same commission will apply to repurchases or horses offered with unmet reserve bids.

2017 World Sale Consignment forms are available now and can be obtained by visiting superiorlivestock.com or call (800) 422-2117. All materials are due to Superior Productions offices by September 25, 2017.





