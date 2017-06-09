APHA World Champion Sire, The Big Sensation, Passes

Pleasurehorse.com is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of multiple World Champion and World Champion sire, The Big Sensation. In a statement on Facebook, it was announced that he was laid to rest on Thursday, June 8.

The Big Sensation was by the legendary late Zippos Sensation. The 2003 stallion was the only horse to win all four open hunter under saddle classes (2 YO, 3 YO, Junior, and Senior) at the APHA World Show and also excelled in other events in the English all-around.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Merritt Equine Ventures, Kristin Layher Show Horses, and everyone involved with this great stallion.





