APHA Past President Colin Beals passes

27. Mar. 2018

by Jessica Hein

APHA is saddened to learn that Past President Colin Beals of Laveen, Arizona, died March 26; our condolences go out to the Beals family and the entire Paint Horse community.

Hooked on the breed after attending the 1967 APHA National Show, Colin Beals jumped headfirst into the world of Paints. He registered his first Paints with APHA soon thereafter, was elected as a national director in 1968 and served as president in 1973 and 1974. During his tenure as president, Colin spearheaded the concept of multi-judge APHA shows. The purchase of My Painted Robin put Colin and his Arizona ranch on the map. He bred nearly 275 Paints, including many national champions.

Colin and his wife, Jean, also helped found the Arizona Paint Horse Club, serving as its president in 1963. Both Colin and his iconic stallion My Painted Robin were inducted into APHA’s third Hall of Fame class in 2014 and are members of the inaugural class of the APHC Hall of Fame as well.

