APHA Nominating Committee recommends two for Executive Committee position

[source: APHA.com]

Melanie Cox-Dayhuff of Indiana and Lee Ann Hall of Australia will be considered by the APHA Board of Directors for the position; voting takes place at the 2018 APHA Convention, March 2–5 in Irving, Texas.

About Melanie

Melanie Cox-Dayhuff of Knightstown, Indiana, has been involved with APHA since her childhood. An APHA member for more than 30 years, Melanie grew up showing in APHA as a Youth and Amateur, amassing three world championship titles and four reserve world championships. She’s been involved in the breeding side of APHA too, as her family has stood two APHA Breeders’ Trust subscribed stallions, including leading sire Hes Got The Assets.

Melanie, who works as a sales training and effectiveness manager for Roche Diabetes Care, Inc., has been an APHA national director from Indiana since 2010. She’s served on a number of committees and task forces, including five years as chairman of the Amateur Committee. Involved with the Indiana Paint Horse Club, Melanie has served as vice president, chair of the club’s Amateur committee and show manager.

About Lee Ann

Lee Ann Hall of Kilkivan, Australia, has been involved with Paint Horses for more than 20 years and is a lifetime APHA member. Lee Ann and her husband, Jeffrey, focus on producing Paint Horses, utilizing both on-farm APHA-registered horses as well as frozen semen imported from the United States and Europe. The couple has won more than 70 national or national futurity championships with their Paints.

In addition to running a successful transport company for more than 20 years and an equine reproduction operation, Lee Ann formerly headed up the Paint Horse Association of Australia, serving as an employee for 10 years. She’s served as an APHA National Director for Area 50 for 11 years, and volunteered as coach of the Australian Youth World Games team for four years. A judge, Lee Ann has served as ring steward at the APHA World Show for seven years.

The APHA Board of Directors will elect the APHA Executive Committee March 5 at the APHA Convention, taking place in Fort Worth, Texas.





