APHA Member Shines as New Face of Kimes Ranch Jeans

[source: APHA.com]

Kimes Ranch, a leader in the Western apparel industry, recently announced the new face for their brand following a showcase contest at the 2016 National Finals Rodeo held in Las Vegas, Nevada. When the voting concluded, Sammy Barbour was named the winner and new face of Kimes Ranch.

An APHA member from Utah, Sammy is an all-around horse trainer. She grew up participating in high school rodeo, 4-H and breed shows before interning with and later working for APHA horsewoman Sandi Morgan for 12 years. Sammy specializes in training for all-around events, and she enjoys starting young horses and seeing them progress into successful show horses.

“I am so lucky to have a barn full of talented horses and great owners already,” she said.

Along with her training career, Sammy is also a member of the Utah Paint Horse Club and currently serves on its board of directors.

Representing Kimes Ranch is quite the change from the daily training grind, and Sammy says she’s thrilled for the new experiences.

“Life is about getting out of your comfort zone and doing something different. When I heard about the Kimes Ranch model search, I knew it was my chance to push myself,” Sammy said. “Walking in the fashion show at the NFR really pushed me out of my comfort zone. I had no idea I’d have fun while doing it! I am so lucky to have great family and friends that really got behind me and pushed me to succeed.

“I couldn’t pick a better company with a more quality product to get behind. There’s a style and fit for everyone, and they come in a huge size and length range. I’ve had pairs for longer than I’d like to admit; it’s hard to wear these jeans out!”

To learn more about Kimes Ranch or to order your own pair, visit kimesranch.com.






