APHA Celebrates 2017 Judges Emeritus Honorees

American Paint Horse Association

FORT WORTH—APHA is proud to recognize the hard work and leadership of several long-serving judges to improve and grow the Paint Horse community. Join us in celebrating the following horsemen and -women for their tireless efforts to serve Paint Horses and those who love them.

APHA will honor these leaders during the association’s annual Convention, taking place March 2–5 in Irving, Texas; all APHA members and Paint Horse enthusiasts are invited to attend—register today!

APHA Judge Emeritus Award

This award recognizes outstanding judges who have dedicated their careers to judging APHA-approved events; recipients receive a commemorative trophy and customized Gist Silversmiths belt buckle.

2017 honorees are:

Doug Cline (1976-2017)

Doug Gregory (1986-2017)

Conrad Caines (1980-2017)

Brian Ellsworth (1983-2017)

Grant Gibbs (1989-2017)

Helmut Lekshas (1975-2017)

Charlie Sasser (1977-2017)

Allan Spidahl (1986-2017)

Randy Hembrook (1984-2017)

Gary Gordon (1983-2014)

Wayne Laske (1970-2014)

To be considered for the Emeritus Award, a judge must have at least 25 years of service or judged 150 APHA-approved events (25 years of service or 65 events for European-only judges); voluntarily retire with an excellent record; and be in good standing with the Judges Committee, with no disciplinary actions, probations or suspensions on their records. Applicants must be approved by the Judges Committee on an individual basis according to their records. Deceased judges who meet these award requirements will be considered.

For consideration, judges who meet these requirements must complete the Emeritus Award application and submit it to APHA before November 20.

About APHA

The American Paint Horse Association is the world’s second-largest international equine breed association, registering more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories since it was founded in 1962. APHA promotes, preserves and provides meaningful experiences with Paint Horses.



