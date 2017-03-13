APHA Announces Change in Executive Leadership

[source: APHA.com]

APHA announced today that George Ready will step down as the association’s 2017 President and as a member of the APHA Executive Committee, effective immediately. The Executive Committee has appointed President-elect Dr. Craig Wood as the acting 2017 President.

The decision came soon after APHA’s recently concluded Annual Convention and Membership Meeting in Irving, Texas, where Ready was sworn in.

“Based on events at the convention and obvious disagreements on how we go forward, and based on my heavy work schedule, it is in everyone’s best interest for me to resign,” said Ready.

Dr. Craig Wood takes the reins as Acting President and was elected to the APHA Executive Committee in 2012. A professor at the University of Kentucky, Wood has more than 40 years of experience in the horse industry and has worked as an APHA national director since 2006. He has served on the General Show & Contest, Ways & Means and Regional Club committees, as well as the Advisory Panel to the Executive Committee.

Wood praised Ready for his contributions to APHA and for assisting with the transition of authority. “His five years of unselfish service on the Executive Committee has given us an opportunity to move forward in a positive way. His assistance with developing the Fort Worth Stockyards project was invaluable and saved the association hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Wood also reiterated APHA’s commitment to its diverse membership of 50,000 that stretches worldwide.

“APHA is, at the heart, a member-based organization and we take the concerns of those members and directors very seriously. We want to keep the positive momentum from a great convention moving forward,” Wood said.

APHA Past President and California dentist Dr. Travis Titlow will fill the vacancy on the Executive Committee for a one-year term until the APHA Executive Committee Nominating Committee has time to put together a slate of candidates for election at the 2018 convention.

APHA’s 2017 Executive Committee now includes:

Acting President Dr. Craig Wood, Owenton, Ky.

President-Elect Mike Short, Shiner, Texas

Vice President Casey West, Abilene, Kan.

Senior Committee Member Karen Thomas, Morganton, N.C.

Fifth Committee Member Alison Umberger, Broad Run, Va.

Sixth Committee Member Dr. Travis Titlow, Roseville, Ca.

Immediate Past President Susie Shaw, Parsons, Tenn.

The next Executive Committee elections will be held in February 2018, as planned, where Dr. Wood will move from Acting President to fulfill his term as President.

APHA’s commitment to its members is to provide the most open and inclusive environment possible for the broader Paint Horse community.





