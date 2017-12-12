Annual NRHA Sire & Dam Auction Underway Now

Press Release

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) has begun its annual Sire & Dam auction. The online auction opened November 28 and will remain open for bids until January 10, 2018. Bids will close at 12 p.m. Central Standard Time.



Starting bids for the auction are 60% of the originally advertised breeding fee or $500 (whichever is higher). Any breedings that do not sell in the auction are available afterward on a first come, first served basis. All available breedings can be found here.



Created in 1966, the NRHA Sire & Dam program provides significant benefits to participants while helping support the NRHA. Featuring benefits for both stallion owners and mare owners, this program is the perfect addition to any breeding program. Mare owners have the opportunity to purchase breedings that they may not otherwise have access to at reduced rates.



Offspring resulting from the NRHA Sire & Dam program are automatically eligible to compete at the NRHA Futurity and NRHA Derby without having to nominate. Additionally, Sire & Dam offspring have reduced entry fees and later entry deadlines to the NRHA Futurity and NRHA Derby.



Stallion owners who wish to participate in this year’s auction can still donate to the program. For more information contact Hayley Eberle, Manager of Marketing & Outreach, at (405) 946-7400 or heberle@nrha.com with any questions.





