All of Your Supplement Needs Under One Roof

Press Release

As the nation’s largest online equestrian retailer, SmartPak is your one-stop shop for all of your supplement needs. The company, which offers a selection of over 200 supplements, is excited to be expanding its line of offerings by introducing 13 new supplements from five brands – Adeptus Nutrition, LIFELINE®, Horse First, Ramard, and Farriers Magic.

“We understand that every horse has unique needs, and as a company that stands for healthy horses, we want to be able to offer the most extensive line of supplements available,” said Sarah Mann, Vice President of Equine Health and Brand at SmartPak. “With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to know where to begin, but SmartPak’s intensively trained Supplement Experts are always available to help you design the perfect supplement program tailored to your horse’s needs.”

From Adeptus Nutrition, Inc., SmartPak is now offering Nimble Mega-Nutrient, Augment Hoof, and Preserve. Nimble Mega-Nutrient contains a selection of vitamins and minerals to help meet your horse’s nutrient requirements. Augment Hoof provides biotin with organic trace minerals to support healthy hoof growth. Persevere is a unique electrolyte supplement that contains the key minerals lost in horse sweat in the correct amounts and ratios.

Two of LIFELINE’s supplements are now available – Equine Elite Performance Supplement and AgeWell Performance Supplement. Both products are serum-based performance supplements that contain the ingredient BioThrive® and are designed to support gut, joint, and lung health in active performance horses.

Horse First brings four new products into the mix. Hoof First supports the growth of strong, healthy hooves in horses who have cracked or weak hooves that contribute to issues like loose shoes. Garlic&More contains a unique, powerful blend of herbs and vitamins that benefits all horses and ponies. RelaxMe is designed for anxious or unfocused horses with a unique double action formula that combines magnesium, vitamin E, and B-vitamins to help your horse stay calm and easygoing. A similar formulation is also available in the RelaxMe NOW Syringe for use before stressful situations.

SmartPak has also expanded their offering from Ramard, the makers of Total Calm & Focus and Total Blood Fluids Muscle. The new supplements offered include Total Immune Blast, designed to support normal immune response; Total Gut Health, which features key ingredients such as Neucleoforce™, BioflavEx™, beta glucan, glutamine, magnesium for GI support; and Total Equine Relief, which provides Equinol to help ease discomfort associated with training and competition.

Finally, Magic Mineral Top Dress from Farrier’s Magic rounds out the new selection. This product is an all-in-one vitamin and mineral supplement that contains a specifically developed combination of nutrients for strong hooves, healthy skin, and a shiny coat.

To learn more about all of the new supplements available at SmartPak, or to give any of them a try, visit www.SmartPak.com or call 1-800-461-8898 and speak to a SmartPak Supplement Expert who can help select the right product for your horse.





