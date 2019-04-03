All American Quarter Horse Congress Adds Supers Sires in 2019

The Ohio Quarter Horse Association is pleased to announce the addition of the Super Sires program to the 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress. The Super Sires program allows Non-Pro and Open riders to show off their skill sets while promoting the quality and efficacy of breeding to quality bloodlines.

“Our entity is not a personal gain entity. We’re a horseman-based program that’s dedicated to horsemen,” says Stephen Stephens, Super Sires Executive Committee member. “At the end of the day, we’re all giving, both financially and time-wise, to make this possible.”

The Ohio Quarter Horse Association is proud to partner with an organization that is actively working to help fellow horsemen, better the quality of the breed and support the industry.

“With a combined effort of the All American Quarter Horse Congress and the Super Sires program, we will be offering three Super Sires classes this year,” said Dr. Scott Myers, OQHA Executive Director. “In a joint effort to help improve our industry, we are looking forward to working with this exciting new program and we feel these classes will be a great addition to our show.”

Three Super Sires classes will be added in different disciplines, including Western Pleasure, Trail and Hunter Under Saddle Longe Line.

– Super Sires Open 2 Year Old Western Pleasure - $5,000+ Added

-to be held in conjunction with the 2 Year Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity



– Super Sires Non-Pro Open 4 & 5 Year Old Trail Class - $5,000 to 1st place!

-to be held in conjunction with the Congress 4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes



– Super Sires Non-Pro Open Hunter Under Saddle Longe Line - $5,000 to 1st place!

-to be held in conjunction with the Congress Non Pro Hunter Yearling Longe Line Stakes

-foals by active Hunter Under Saddle Super Sires are eligible

-one entry per exhibitor for this class per NSBA rules

Super Sires goal is to give back to the community by promoting the breeding of quality bloodlines and encouraging the competition of Non-Pro riders of all skill levels. The addition of these classes and partnership will help bring together the community towards reaching common goals.

“We’ve gone carefully and methodically in building a good program that has consistently given back and will help to promote the growth of our industry,” states Joan Schroeder, Super Sires Executive Committee member.

Learn more at quarterhorsecongress.com and supersires.org.