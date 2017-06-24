AjPHA Youth Directors Named for 2017-18
Meet the amazing Youth elected to serve as AjPHA national directors. These dedicated individuals represent AjPHA’s 14 zones and every member residing within them.
Serving as a director is a fun but serious task. Their responsibilities include directing association business, voting on by-law changes and providing valuable input about ways to grow AjPHA and attract new Youth to the program. These Youth directors are invited to cast their votes online June 23–July 9 for the AjPHA Executive Committee; the results will be announced the week of July 10. National directors meet annually at the AjPHA National Convention, which takes place in conjunction with the AjPHA World Championship Show. This year, the National Convention is June 28 at the West Sale Arena.
Congratulations to the following AjPHA National Directors:
Micah Drinkard, Alabama
Brooklyn Moch, Alberta
Alyssa Donelson, Arizona
Willow Werlhof, California
Madison Mendes, California
Caroline Tasker, California
Caitlyn Carstens, Colorado
Hagen Davis, Colorado
Avery Foglesong, Colorado
Hannah Murusky, Colorado
Devyn Richey, Colorado
Haley Care, Florida
Adrienne DuBravec, Florida
Merrick Bessell, Florida
Grace Thompson, Florida
Cody Dulin, Idaho
Hunter Dulin, Idaho
Colton Dulin, Idaho
Alexa Grace Hattan, Illinois
Brady Hattan, Illinois
Sydney DePauw, Illinois
Jackie Woolever, Illinois
Gianna Pozzi, Illinois
Hannah Maher, Illinois
Rana Orsan, Illinois
Carly Rothfuss, Kansas
Reece Chapman, Michigan
Olivia Becker, Minnesota
Leah Johnson, Minnesota
Sarah Eliason, Missouri
Madelyn Giesman, Missouri
Renee Conklin, Missouri
Gillian Henson, Missouri
Kelsey Dunlap, Missouri
Clay Cumpton, Missouri
Clint Cumpton, Missouri
Cammi Giesman, Missouri
Kellianne Lunny, North Carolina
Kaden Strom, North Dakota
Levi Lutjelusche, Nebraska
Justin Lutjelusche, Nebraska
Alexis Hollenweger, New Jersey
Nikayla Hetzell, New Jersey
Anna Lia Sullivan, New Jersey
Mannetta McAvaddy, New Jersey
Katie Leonarski, New Jersey
Reese Yates, New Jersey
Kadence Bonacci, New Jersey
Alexis Lint, New York
Lauren Gralla, Oklahoma
Nicholas Gralla, Oklahoma
Avery Rees, Oklahoma
Grace Mayberry, Pennsylvania
Riley Summerall, Tennessee
Sabine Lazo, Texas
McKinley Novacek, Texas
Reagan Jennings, Texas
Shane Burch, Texas
Olivia Long, Texas
Samantha Stubblefield, Texas
Grace Hayslip, Texas
Colton Baxley, Texas
Teagan Goble, Texas
Amanda Nelson, Utah
Hannah Brown, Virginia
Maryann Johnson, Virginia
Madison Martin, Virginia
Alexandria Greene, Washington
Brittany Disch, Wisconsin
Molly Moe, Wisconsin
Victor Kvarnstrom, Sweden
If you don’t see your state listed, we are always on the hunt for National Directors from every state, province and country. Contact Christine Henry at Chenry@apha.com for more information on how to get involved.
