Adios, our Friend. North Farm’s Burrito Passes.

nce upon a time, amidst the future World Champion foals, priceless broodmares and legendary stallions that roamed the pastures in Ohio, stood a creature not quite like the others, North Farm’s Burrito.

His ears were long, his coat shaggy and his hooves covered in silly looking boots. He didn’t match the grace and beauty of the others, yet he was an invaluable member of the family.

Burrito never longed to be one of the fancy show horses. For in time, he knew they would move on to new homes. Burrito knew he was far more important because he got to always stay at North Farm and be loved by Debbi, Roger and his adoring fans.

Burrito was in charge of entertainment and public greetings at North Farm. He was also the quality control expert for the feed room and perhaps most important was his role as educator and protector to those fancy foals.

Burrito was as famous as the stallions, as loved as the foals and as admired as the champion broodmares. His “papers” were unimportant as he was loved for being simply, Burrito.

He brought a smile to all who visited the farm and the thousands that never met him but followed him online. ” I know you’re really just a little person in a donkey suite” exclaimed Debbi.

Debbi and Roger treated him with the same respect and love given to the horses. He had top knotch farrier and veterinary care. The best feed and all the donuts. Oh how he loved donuts.

For Debbi, he was a constant source of amusement and a well loved friend. She helped North Farm’s Burrito become famous or perhaps infamous.

He kept Roger on his toes, and while you might think that caused issues, in reality it was just their way of loving each other.

Sadly, even Burrito could not escape time, and today passed on to watch over his home from a new vantage above.

“Burrito’s mission in life was pretty simple” shared Debbi, “Bring joy to all that met him, except for Roger, his plan for Roger was to aggravate him” recalled Debbi with a laugh.

Our thoughts are with Debbi, Roger and all of North Farm’s Burrito’s fan club. The little donkey that was loved around the world will live on in our hearts and in the tales to be told of the donkey who was perhaps more famous than even the great, Invitation Only.

"I really thought you would live forever, Adios amigo, hasta que nos volvamos a ver."






