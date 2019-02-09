Accepting Entries for February INTERNET Auction

“We are accepting entries now for the February Internet Auction. This is a mixed sale for Quarter horses, Paints and Appaloosas of all ages and disciplines,” states Mike Jennings of the Pro Horse Services, management team. “Entries for the February INTERNET Auction will be accepted through February 13 or until the auction fills. Bidding for the auction will open on Monday, February 25th and will close on Wednesday, February 27th.”

Entries received early can be promoted through our extensive email and social media campaign.

Entry Forms for the auction can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website - https://prohorseservices.com/internet-auctions/

Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email.

New sellers will find helpful information on the company website’s How To page about taking photos and making videos to make a presentation that will attract buyers. Mike and Stephanie will also help owners determine how to best present their horse.

The February INTERNET Auction will be the venue to offer proven show horses, prospects and breeding stock for Halter, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, Reining, All Around and Cattle events.

Early entries include: CERTIFIED SO HOT, a 17.2 hand, 2008 AQHA gelding by These Irons Are Hot, NSBA Reserve World Champion and Congress Reserve Champion Hunter Under Saddle; CHIC CODE, a 2012 AQHA gelding by Electric Code, that has earned $1,562 in NRHA and 145.5 Entry Level Points in Green & Rookie Reining classes; GOTA RAINY NIGHT, a 2014 AQHA gelding by Gota Lota Potential, that has shown successfully in Western Pleasure and Horsemanship in Open shows and is ready for AQHA shows; AFFLUENT, a 2016 ApHC stallion by The Real Secret (ApHC), that is a World Class Appaloosa Stallion and Reserve High Point 3 Year-old Stallion after only a few shows, plus more outstanding horses. The catalog will posted to the Internet shortly after the advertised entry deadline.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD 2,090 horses for $8,437,850.

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the February INTERNET Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/ Mike and Stephanie will be out of the office to catch up on some things from February 7th through the 11th, but will check for emails and messages daily.