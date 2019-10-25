A Legacy of Love – Winnies Willy 2004-2019

In 2004 at Pine View Farm, Roger Landis was there for the birth of a very special colt. Sired by Willy Be Invited and out of the great producing mare Winnie The Tiger, the little bay colt was born with his breathtaking head, short back and near perfect conformation.

As a two-year-old Deborah Cook purchased the stunning colt and Debbi Trubee trained and showed him throughout his career. Willy was a Congress finalist in the pleasure in 20019 and was a multiple circuit champion who held his Superior in western pleasure. As outstanding of a show horse Winnies Willy was, it was as a sire he would leave his mark.

Winnies Willy’s first foals arrived in 2011 and they were simply stunning with his short back, big hip and characteristic gorgeous head. The catch phrase of “Building them right” was coined for Willy and he lived up to that hype.

Winnies Willy stood at Pine View Farm before moving with Debbi and Roger to North Farm where he remained lovingly managed by the pair and today, tragically he was laid to rest due to ongoing complications from laminitis.

“He ate his breakfast this morning, had a fistful of peppermints and walked out to his final resting place munching a little grass on the way.” Shared Debbi Trubee

“Willy tried to stay with us and showed more heart, desire and grit than I ever thought possible in an animal”

Deborah Cook, Willy’s owner shared that she wanted to “thank Debbi Trubee and Roger Landis for all they have done for Willy. I know you loved him like your own. It’s a very sad day and we are all heartbroken. I was so fortunate to have owned such a great outstanding stallion.”

Winnies Willy sired 270 foals to date who have earned 7 Superiors, 51 ROMS and 7 AQHA Championships. His foals have earned 130K to date and over 2,400 points. He was in the peak of his career as a stallion.

Willy Good Investmnt was born in that first foal crop. To date he has earned 485.5 AQHA points including Congress Top 5 placings in the pleasure, western riding and performance halter geldings. In 2017 he was the AQHA High Point Level 1 Youth in western riding and the number wo AQHA High Point in Level 3 Youth Performance Halter Geldings. He proved Willy was building them right!

Lookin Willy Good was a definite standout for Willy at the 2016 Congress. She won the NSBA 2YO Limited Non-Pro and Non-Pro WP Stakes as well as the Open NSBA 2YO Pleasure. She was the high point NSBA Non-Pro Pleasure 2YO and Res. Open 2YO. She has earned over $35K and continues to win – she was a reserve Congress Champion in the Small Fry Horsemanship a few weeks ago.

Shes Willy Awesome came out winning in 2017 as a four-year-old. Winning the NSBA World in the trail and western pleasure and placing third at the AQHA World Show in the Level 1 Western Pleasure Stakes she came back in 2018 to finish 4th at the World Show in the Jr Trail and 5th in the Level 2 Pleasure. To date she has earned 663 AQHA points.

WillIWannaKissThis made Winnies Willy an APHA World Champion sire in 2017, with a win in the SPB Longe Line and in 2019 I Willy Wanna Dator was a Reserve APHA World Champion in the SPB Pleasure.

2018 saw the rise of a son of Winnies Willy – Makin Me Willy Wild. This beautiful black stallion continued to show Willy built them right by winning the Congress in Limited Open Performance Halter Stallions, the NSBA World in Performance Halter Stallions and a Reserve NSBA World title in the 3Y0 Open Pleasure.

Just last week, Hes Got It Goin On, a three-year-old by Winnies Willy was crowned the 2019 Congress Champion in the 3YO Non-Pro pleasure with Mallory Menard.

“Willy couldn’t have asked for a better circle of people to care for him and guide him through his career and to ultimately let him go. He was loved. Thank you to Dr. Curt Honecker, Sam Richards, Amanda Rohr, Jonathan Barner and the podiatry team at Rood & Riddle for all your help and compassion during this ordeal.” shared Trubee.

North Farm does have frozen semen from the incredible sire, but at this time they are still in discussions with his owner to decide how they will handle it.

We are incredibly sorry for the loss of this beautiful stallion; His face has graced many of our site’s posts over the years and we know how dearly he was loved.

It is a great loss for our industry, but an even greater loss for those that loved Willy.





