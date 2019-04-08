The 2019 April Fashion Issue is LIVE!

The most popular issue for the past three years, we are sure that 2019 will not disappoint. Featured on the cover is the stunning Kina Tavery modelling a Paula’s Place jacket for Show Me Again. Learn more about Show Me Again in our cover story on how you truly can have it all!

We take a look at the hottest fashion trends for 2019 with industry’s top experts and we dive in to the world of customized saddle pads to complete your look. Learn how to get the winning look with Barbara’s Custom Hats and all the latest styles to top off your look.

We share the incredible story of love and devotion as Dana Hokana’s stallion Invested Dimension fights for his life and Dana also shares some great advice on restoring your horse’s movement when slow has sacrificed correct.

Our Hoof Print in History features the one and only Zippos Mr Good Bar who was recently inducted into the AQHA Hall of Fame.

All this and so much more!

Weave Your Way to a Win: A look into matching saddle blankets to garments for the perfect look

Investing in Love – Invested Dimension Fights for Life

SmartPak Ask the Vet

Slow vs Correct – Restoring your Horse’s Natural Movement with Dana Hokana

Working at Liberty – Changing Directions Alone with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History -Zippos Mr Good Bar

Classifieds

Why It Matters - ARHA Daily Sparkle





