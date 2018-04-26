TRIPLE THREAT: TRIPLE YOUR EXCITEMENT, TRIPLE YOUR FUN…AT THE WESTERN STATES HORSE EXPO!

(El Dorado Hills, CA.) – April 3, 2018: Ready to get inspired, energized and exhilarated? Celebrating their 20th Anniversary, the Western States Horse Expo is pulling out all the stops to create an exciting weekend-long Program filled with world-class Clinicians, amazing Breeds, enlightening demonstrations, educational lectures and fantastic Exhibitors offering up top quality, innovative products and services for Attendees to enjoy at the Sacramento, California celebration happening on June 8-10, 2018 at Cal Expo! Recently the Western States Horse Expo was proud to announce the addition of the Magnificent 7 Invitational All Around Stock Horse competition on Friday evening June 8, 2018. The celebration will be setting the new standard for all other equine and rural lifestyle expositions to match in the years to come! Are you ready for an incredible experience?

But wait, there is more…three times more!

The Western States Horse Expo just added three great new events for the 20th Anniversary celebration that will be of great interest to the equestrian community: The Western Select Ranch and Barrel Horse Sale, the Western Select Barrel Race and the Western States Horse Expo Hall of Fame!

The Western Select Ranch and Barrel Horse Sale – Are you looking for your next horse? Want the BEST quality horse with a breadth of training and experience that meets your needs? Want to avoid driving all over the countryside, burning up your fuel, screening potential new additions to your string, only to find the horse that you are looking at was not the one described in the ad? Wish that all the great horses were in one place for you interact with at an event that you already know and love? With so few QUALITY horse sales in California it is a challenge to find the horse that is right for you.

If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, then look no further than the Western Select Ranch and Barrel Horse Sale, happening at the Westerns States Horse Expo on June 8-10, 2018 at Cal Expo in Sacramento, California. The Western States Horse Expo is partnering with one of the most respected industry leaders in livestock sales in the country – Parnell Dickenson – to bring the BEST OF THE WEST to the Western Select Ranch & Barrel Horse Sale in 2018!

Buyers will be able to meet with sellers of top QUALITY horses, interact with the horses themselves, and learn about the experiences of the horses they prefer, all weekend long. On Sunday June 10, 2018, everyone who has obtained a “bid paddle” gets to actively bid on the horses they want, in an auction-style format horse sale! The excitement is always high and the stands fill up with buyers and spectators alike, to be part of this amazing experience!

The horses come from a variety of backgrounds and breeding that cover the spectrum of what the best of the equine industry has to offer. If you are looking for your next ranch horse, barrel horse, cutting horse, trail partner or “all around” horse, then you will not want to miss this sale!

Do you have quality horses that you would like to sell? Want to get them in front of tens of thousands of interested, horse-focused individuals? Please contact Parnell Dickenson at info@parnelldickinson.com and their team will help you do just that. Come to the Western States Horse Expo! Visit all the horses, grab a paddle, grab a seat and bid on your next horse! This is a “must attend” event!

The Western Select Barrel Race – The Western States Horse Expo is proud to announce that BARREL RACING has been added to the 20th Anniversary celebration Program. To add to the excitement they have added a $10,000 jackpot making it one of the largest purses west of the Mississippi! Well over 200 riders will compete over two days of barrel racing action happening on June 9-10, 2018. Barrel racing is an equestrian event in which a horse and rider attempt to complete a cloverleaf pattern around preset barrels in the fastest time. It requires a highly developed partnership between the horse and the human as the event challenges the horse’s athletic ability and the horsemanship skills of a rider, to safely and successfully complete the pattern around three barrels (typically three fifty-five gallon metal or plastic drums) placed in a triangle in the center of an arena. It is a fast, fun and exciting event.

The Western States Horse Expo is partnering with long time barrel race professional and West Coast Barrel Racing Association member Spring Krogue, of Classic Barrel Racing, who has organized and competed in upper level barrel races for many years, to host a top quality, exciting event for the Attendees and race participants alike. Be sure to check out the event website at https://horsexpo.com/ for the latest details. Do not miss out on this great 20th Anniversary celebration!

Western States Horse Expo Hall of Fame – Did you know that the Western States Horse Expo has a Hall of Fame? Established in 2002, the Western States Horse Expo Hall of Fame Award recognizes and honors those individuals and organizations who have made substantial contributions and long term impact on the Equestrian Industry in the United States. The Hall of Fame Award is very exclusive and is not awarded every year.

Here are some of the Recipients of the Western States Horse Expo Hall of Fame Awards from years past:

2002: Frank Vessel

2003: Ray Hunt

2004: Robert M. Miller, DMV

2006: Pat Parelli

2007: Linda Tellington-Jones

2008: Richard Shrake

2009: John Lyons

2011: Bob Avila

2012: Western States Trail Foundation

2013: Dick Pieper

2014: Sheila Varian

The Hall of Fame Committee of the Western States Horse Expo is currently accepting letters of recommendation for this prestigious award. If you would like to recommend an individual or an organization that has greatly contributed and enriched the Equestrian Industry for the Western States Horse Expo Hall of Fame Award, please submit a letter with the name of the individual or group, a brief paragraph about the individual or organization and a brief paragraph on how they have impacted the Equestrian Industry to letters@horsexpo.com and place the words Hall Of Fame in the subject line. All letters will be researched and evaluated by the Hall of Fame Committee. To have your nominee considered for the possible 2018 Hall of Fame Award please send in your recommendation letters by April 30, 2018.

The 20th Anniversary celebration of the Western States Horse Expo is going to be an un unbelievably stunning experience for everyone who attends. A multi-day visit should be planned for as there is so much to experience that a single day visit just won’t do. Expect to be inspired, educated, enlightened and exhilarated as great memories are created! For more information about the Sacramento celebration please go to the event website at https://horsexpo.com/.

