5x World Champion HBF Iron Man Passes

We are very sad to share the news that 5x World Champion and World Champion sire HBF Iron Man has passed suddenly at the age of 21 from an aortic aneurysm. Iron Man was owned and loved by Robin DeGraff and stood with her at DeGraff Stables for the past fourteen years.

A champion show horse, Iron Man’s Show record was one for the record books. The only AQHA/APHA sire to win World Championships is both Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle, Iron Man was as versatile as he was beautiful. He earned 923 points in 7 events, 5 Superiors and was a multiple Congress Champion.

Iron Man was a sire of AQHA and APHA World Champions, Congress Champions and High Point winners. His get excel is every event, from Ranch Riding to Working Hunter.

Robin shared that “Iron Man was in such good health and spirits, he loved being ridden” and his loss is still such a shock.

All of us at PleasureHorse.com are very sorry for the loss of this great stallion and member of the DeGraff Family.

We have created this video in memory of Iron Man, it has been a beautiful ride.





