30-Year Show Record Smashed

Zips Bossy Chip has smashed through American Quarter Horse Hall of Famer Van Decka’s 30-year record for the all-time leading youth horse by points. The record was set 30 years ago.

In 1987, at the All American Quarter Horse Congress, Van Decka earned his last point, ending his Hall of Fame show career with 4,270 youth points. In September, Zips Bossy Chip topped that record with 17-year-old owner Ellexxah Maxwell of West Mansfield, Ohio. Zips Bossy Chip has amassed 4,280 youth points.

“I bought her in 2011, and the first year was a bit of a struggle,” Maxwell said. “I was a green rider, and she was a green horse. It was difficult. I think, since then, we’ve learned the events together and it was a lot easier for us.”

Zips Bossy Chip is a 2008 bay mare by UK Mito Boss. She was bred by the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, and is out of the Jessies Fancy Chip mare Suzies Fancy Chip.






