3 Stallion Service Auctions in January • Bidding is Open

“Mare Owners Can Buy Breeding to 370 Stallions before the end of January. BIDDING WILL CLOSE on 3 Stallion Service Auctions between January 23rd and the 31st,” announces Mike Jennings, of Professional Auction Services, LLC. “These auctions feature breedings to Top Halter and Pleasure Stallions registered with AQHA, APHA, ApHC and Color Breeds. Many World Champions and World Champion Sires are offered.”

Saving money on breedings and adding value to foals are benefits mare owners can realize by purchasing breedings through these popular Futurity programs.



1 - CLOSING Wednesday, January 23, beginning at 3:00 PM Eastern Time

The EAST COAST HALTER FUTURITY Stallion Service Auction offers breedings to 105 outstanding stallions. The group is made up of mostly Halter Horses, however there are some nice Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle stallions included. The catalog for the these stallions can be viewed at – https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=315



2 – CLOSING Friday, January 25 beginning at 2:00 PM Eastern Time

The long-running OPEA GO FOR THE GOLD FUTURITY Stallion Service Auction features 215 breedings to Halter, Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle sires. For more than 20 years the Go For The Gold Futurity has offered Halter and Pleasure classes for young horses. To bid on stallions in this popular program go to the catalog at – https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=316



3 – CLOSING Friday, January 31 beginning at 7:00 PM Eastern Time beginning at 7:00 PM Eastern Time BEST IN THE WEST HALTER FUTURITY has become the Premier Halter Futurity in the Western United States. Fifty-three breedings are available for purchase in this auction. A special feature of this auction is that mare owners pay a MAXIMUM of $200 for Chute Fees To view the catalog for this auction go to – Thehas become the Premier Halter Futurity in the Western United States. Fifty-three breedings are available for purchase in this auction. A special feature of this auction is that mare owners payTo view the catalog for this auction go to – https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=317

The main website for Professional Horse Services offers More Information on registering and bidding. Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/ and see the How To page.



The Sponsor and Partner links at the bottom of the Pro Horse Services web pages on this site provide LINKS TO THE WEBSITES FOR THESE FUTURITY PROGRAMS to get more information on Futurity classes and programs.



Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.



To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the Internet Stallion Service Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





