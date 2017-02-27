23 Rules Passed at 2017 APHA Convention

[source: APHA.com]

APHA national directors voted to pass 23 rules February 27 at APHA Convention in Irving, Texas. A total of 24 rule change proposals were brought out of their respective committees for voting.

National directors are elected by their fellow APHA members to serve three-year terms and lend a voice to represent their area’s needs and views.

Below is a brief description of each rule passed by the directors. Full text of the passed rule changes will be available on the APHA website later this week.

The following rules were passed with early implementation:

RG-020 (as clarified)—Requires horses with two Quarter Horse or a Quarter Horse and a Thoroughbred or two Thoroughbred parents to be genetic tested for the presence of any Paint pattern gene and have those results printed on their registration certificates; results will not impact registration eligibility. Early implementation as of May 1, 2017

RG-070-1—Allows the registration of foals out of two Paint parents into the regular registry if they carry a Paint pattern gene and don’t have a qualifying area. Early implementation as soon as possible within staff ability

SC-302-4—Clarifies bits, bridles and reins that may be used in Ranch Riding. Early implementation as soon as possible within staff ability



The following rules will go into effect January 1, 2018:

AM-010—Requires Amateur applicants to refrain from professional activities or remuneration for 36 months prior to their application; this rule will help APHA to come within some of the same guidelines as other breeds.

AM-120-1—Whenever possible, during the breakaway roping, recommends to have a flagger instead of a judge.

AM-125—Removes the 5-second penalty for the exhibitor losing their hat.

AM-141—Show managers may choose to use mechanical cows or flags for the cow work portion of Amateur and Youth Working Cow Horse classes.

AM-250 (as clarified)—Move Ranch Riding to a more comparable category for novice eligibility; Ranch Pleasure and Ranch Trail also move to their own categories for the same purpose.

SC-075 (as clarified)—Requires raised logs to be placed on a block or cup that the log can roll free from if hit.

SC-095—Upon written request, the Executive Committee may approve single classes for APHA points. Such APHA approved classes must use an approved APHA judge and follow APHA rules. Also allows APHA horse shows to hold concurrent classes with other equine associations.

SC-110—Requires show managers to be an APHA member in good standing.

SC-115—Requires show secretaries to be an APHA member in good standing.

SC-160 (as clarified)—At the discretion of the judge a horse may be disqualified for the exhibition of blood or abuse, taking into consideration of how the injury occurred. The judge’s decision is not protestable.

SC-200-1 (as clarified)—Requires a “non-ornamental leather” brow band for English bridles.

SC-255 (clarified)—In Western Riding Pattern #1, walk at least 15′ from the start cone before transitioning into a jog over the log.

SC-255-1—Hind legs skipping or coming together during a lead change and a non-simultaneous lead change is now a one point penalty instead of a half point penalty.

SC-285-1—Judges may award reruns when the chute malfunctions or cattle leave the arena.

SC-285-2—Changes the time limit from 90 seconds to one minute.

SC-285-4—Separates the team roping from steer stopping in our rulebook.

SC-302-3 (as clarified)—Restricts cross-overs in the ranch horse classes to include hunter under saddle horses.

YP-075 (as clarified)—Allows 13 & Under exhibitors the option of showing up into an 18 & Under/all-age youth class or in their own 13 & Under division class, on a class-by-class basis. This requires shows to hold at least five 13 & Under classes that are not able to be combined. Exception for Zones 12, 13, 14 granted

YP-110 (as clarified)—Creates Youth Walk-Trot Ranch Horse Trail, Ranch Horse Pleasure and Ranch Horse Reining.

YP-205 (as clarified)—Eliminate POA from the other association points considered for novice eligibility in the Youth and Amateur divisions.

The following rule was defeated:

SC-200-3 (as clarified)—Prohibiting the use of showing with ear and nose nets, except in Equitation Over Fences and Jumping classes.





