2019 Holiday Greetings Issue of Show Horse Today is Live

The Holiday Greetings issue of Show Horse Today is live! Filled with warm wishes from all your favorite horses, riders and businesses!!

On the cover is the beautiful Indian Artbeat. This stunning ebony stallion has been making dreams come true for all 18 years of his life. Now owned and loved by Cindy Sellers-Bayer Artbeat and standing with Karen Berk at ERS continues his legacy of siring incredible movement, size and kind temperment. We take a closer look at what makes this stallion so special.

We feature the stallions of the Audrey Grace and ApHC Breeders’ Auctions giving you a peek into two of the hottest auctions this December. We all know “Al You Want For Christmas” is an AYA . We have a special feature on Allocate Your Assets and his incredible breeding special for 2020 in honor of his 20th Birthday.

Tips for Santa’s lists from both our fashion and tack pro will help every horseman or woman make their wish lists. Training tips from Dana Hokana on improving your horse’s lift and from Lynn Palm on balancing your horse through proper bend will keep you on your horse’s nice list.

Roan Horse Today features the beautiful Invitation Only son Good Thing Im Invitd on the cover and showcases the 12 Roans of Christmas. You will love this issue!

All this and so much more in the December issue of Show Horse Today.





