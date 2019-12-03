2019 ApHC Stallion Auction Shows its Colors

The 2019 ApHC Stallion Service Auction allows individuals to select and bid on breedings from quality stallions of their choosing. The winning bidder will receive a certificate to nominate the resulting Appaloosa foal for the exciting Breeder’s Choice classes at the World Championship Appaloosa Show. Each stallion owner who donates a breeding that sells in the auction will also receive a certificate to nominate a foal. Incentive classes will begin at the 2021 World Show for foals resulting from these 2020 breedings. In addition, foals by stallions whose services are sold in this year’s auction are eligible to compete in the Breeder’s Choice classes through paid nomination.