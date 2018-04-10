2019-21 Adequan® Select World Shows Move to Fort Worth

American Quarter Horse Association

AQHA and the Will Rogers Memorial Center have agreed to a three-year contract covering the 2019-21 Adequan® Select Worlds.

The American Quarter Horse Association has named Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, as the new location for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Adequan® Select World Championship Show.

The tentative dates for the 2019 Adequan® Select World are August 21-31. The qualifying period will be June 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019.

“AQHA is very grateful to the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Amarillo, and the hospitality that has been shown to AQHA and AQHA members since the inception of the Adequan® Select World in 2003,” said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer.

“We are looking forward to building a relationship with the Will Rogers Memorial Center to provide a more centrally located facility and potentially expand the size of this event,” said Kyle.

Established in Fort Worth in 1936, the Will Rogers Memorial Center attracts in excess of 2 million visitors each year to the cultural district. The 120-acre facility plays host to an extensive variety of cultural, corporate, educational and sporting events including many international-level equestrian and livestock shows.

About the Adequan® Select World

The 2018 Adequan® Select World is slated for August 24 – September 1 at the Amarillo National Center in Amarillo. The Adequan® Select World is the world’s largest, single-breed world championship horse show open exclusively to amateur exhibitors age 50 and over. This is the pinnacle event for Select amateur competitors around the world who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to secure a spot in each of the classes, representing English, western and halter disciplines.

To learn more about the Adequan® Select World or to view the tentative schedule of events for the 2018 show, visit www.aqha.com/selectworld.

