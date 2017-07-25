2018 Youth World Games to be held in Fort Worth, Texas

[source: APHA.com]

After a very successful and exciting 2016 Youth World Games in Kreuth, Germany, riders will venture to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete at the 2018 Youth World Games.

Equestrians from around the world will compete for international recognition at the biennial Youth World Games to be held in conjunction with the 2018 AjPHA Youth World Show.

Each country may enter one team composed of four exhibitors, an alternate exhibitor and a coach. One rider from each team will compete in showmanship, Western horsemanship, trail and hunt-seat equitation aboard randomly selected mounts.

All team members must be AjPHA members in good standing and citizens of the country they are representing. Teams are responsible for their own travel and accommodation costs. In the event a country cannot assemble a full team, adjacent countries may combine to form a team.

Team entry deadline is March 15, 2018, and the entry fee is $100 per team.

Contact Christine Henry at chenry@apha.com if you are interested in supporting the Youth World Games with a cash or in-kind sponsorship.





