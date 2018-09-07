2018 Virginia Bred Classes • More Money • New Rules

The 2018 VQHA Virginia Bred Classes, supported by the Virginia Horse Industry Board, will again be held with the End Of Summer AQHA Show Circuit in Culpeper, VA. The show circuit will be held over September 14 through 16, 2018.

$7,500 will be added to the classes with a Grant from the Virginia Horse Industry Board. This is an increase of $2,000 over last year.

The NEW PAYBACK rules call for the added money to be allocated by the number of entries in the class. Larger classes will offer larger purses.

NEW RULES – ANY OWNER AND RIDER. To be eligible the horse must be foaled in Virginia and the sire must be nominated. Rider and owner must be members of VQHA.

Six Halter Classes are offered and include: Yearling Stallions, 2 and Older Stallions, Yearling Mares, 2 and Older Mares, Yearling Geldings, and 2 and Older Geldings.

The ten Performance Classes include: Yearling Longe Line, a 2 and 3 Year-Old Hunter Under Saddle, Maturity Hunter Under Saddle (horses aged four and over), Non-Pro All Age Hunter Under Saddle (Youth & Amateur), 2 and 3 Year-Old Western Pleasure, Maturity WesternPleasure (horses aged four and over), Non-Pro All Age Western Pleasure (Youth & Amateur), All-Age Reining, All-Age Trail and All-AgeRanch Riding.

VA Bred sire nomination and entry forms, as well as the Rules and Regulations for the program can be found on the VQHA (Virginia Quarter Horse Association) website at: https://myvqha.com/programs/virginia-bred-program/

The showbill for the horse show can be found on the events page of the VQHA website. For more information on the 2018 End Of Summer Showdown AQHA Circuit go to the Facebook event page - https://www.facebook.com/events/159042108132185/

Contact Mike Jennings, VQHA VA Bred chairperson, with questions about the VA Bred classes or program at 703-346-8133 orMike@ProHorseServices.com



