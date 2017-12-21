2018 Pleasure & Hunt Seat Breeders’ Guide is LIVE!
Pleasurehorse.com and Show Horse Today is very excited to announce the launch of the 2018 Pleasure and Hunt Seat Breeders Guide.
Inside you’ll find:
- Stallion profiles including:
- Pedigrees
- Show Records
- Notable Offspring
- Videos
- And More!
- How to Choose the Right Stallion for your Mare – with Mary Kay Steyskal
- What’s the Incentive – A reference guide for today’s popular stallion incentive programs
- Magic Crosses on 30 of the most influential broodmare sires
- AQHA and APHA leading sire rankings
- Additional Breeding Info
This unique guide will be beneficial to both first-time and experienced breeders alike as you make your breeding decisions for 2018! Also, be sure to check out the companion website, Breeders Guide Online, for additional information.
