2018 Pleasure & Hunt Seat Breeders’ Guide is LIVE!

December 21st, 2017 1:37 PM | No Comments

Cover-ipad(1)Pleasurehorse.com and Show Horse Today is very excited to announce the launch of the 2018 Pleasure and Hunt Seat Breeders Guide.  

Inside you’ll find:

  • Stallion profiles including:
    • Pedigrees
    • Show Records
    • Notable Offspring
    • Videos
    • And More!
  • How to Choose the Right Stallion for your Mare – with Mary Kay Steyskal
  • What’s the Incentive – A reference guide for today’s popular stallion incentive programs
  • Magic Crosses on 30 of the most influential broodmare sires
  • AQHA and APHA leading sire rankings
  • Additional Breeding Info

This unique guide will be beneficial to both first-time and experienced breeders alike as you make your breeding decisions for 2018!  Also, be sure to check out the companion website, Breeders Guide Online, for additional information.



