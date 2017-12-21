2018 Pleasure & Hunt Seat Breeders’ Guide is LIVE!

Pleasurehorse.com and Show Horse Today is very excited to announce the launch of the 2018 Pleasure and Hunt Seat Breeders Guide.

Inside you’ll find:

Stallion profiles including: Pedigrees Show Records Notable Offspring Videos And More!

How to Choose the Right Stallion for your Mare – with Mary Kay Steyskal

What’s the Incentive – A reference guide for today’s popular stallion incentive programs

Magic Crosses on 30 of the most influential broodmare sires

AQHA and APHA leading sire rankings

Additional Breeding Info

This unique guide will be beneficial to both first-time and experienced breeders alike as you make your breeding decisions for 2018! Also, be sure to check out the companion website, Breeders Guide Online, for additional information.





