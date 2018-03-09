PleasureHorse.com > Businesses > Auction > 2018 March Internet Auction March 26-29

2018 March Internet Auction March 26-29

March 9th, 2018 4:25 PM | No Comments
Now Accepting Entries for March INTERNET Auctions
Bidding Opens March 26 - Bidding Closes March 29

$125 – Basic Entry Fee
$150 – includes show & produce records research for Sire & Dam of entry
8% commission.    
ENTRIES STILL ACCEPTED.   
Only entry fee is due if horse does not sell.
All unsold horses are offered another chance to sell at no additional charge
in an upcoming internet auction.  
 
 DOWNLOAD Entry Form HERE             -             ENTER ONLINE HERE
Bidding Opens March 26 - Bidding Closes March 28
$125 – Basic Entry Fee
$150 – includes show & produce records research for Sire & Dam of entry
8% commission.    
ENTRIES STILL ACCEPTED.   
Only entry fee is due if horse does not sell.
All unsold horses are offered another chance to sell at no additional charge
in an upcoming internet auction.


Related Topics:

Leave a Reply