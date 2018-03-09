2018 March Internet Auction March 26-29
Now Accepting Entries for March INTERNET Auctions
Bidding Opens March 26 - Bidding Closes March 29
$125 – Basic Entry Fee
$150 – includes show & produce records research for Sire & Dam of entry
8% commission.
ENTRIES STILL ACCEPTED.
Only entry fee is due if horse does not sell.
All unsold horses are offered another chance to sell at no additional charge
in an upcoming internet auction.
