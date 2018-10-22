2018 Congress Super Sale – Full Results

Photos Courtesy OQHA – AAQHC

The 2018 Congress Super sale was held Saturday Oct 21, 2018 with over 200 head of exceptional horses consigned. The Yearling Stakes Sale featured both Western Pleasure and Hunt Seat sessions and buyers were treated to some of the best young horses in the country.

High Seller Sells for 130K

High Seller of the sale and the Yearling Stakes Western Pleasure Session was How Do U Figer a talented and proven AQHA/APHA Double Registered filly by How Bout This Cowboy and out of the great mare Go Figer. This filly had ammased over 20K in Longe Line earnings in 2017. The beautiful filly was purchased by Nancy Wheeler and Jimmy Nichols from Kathie Kennedy who was the agent for Stanley & Susan Scott.

Yearling Stakes Hunt Seat Session High Seller

The high selling yearling in the Hunter Seat session was a stunning grey stallion Unas Best Asset by Allocate Your Assets and out of Arohras Punchuna. The gavel fell at 30K for this stallion consigned by Amanda Rohr of Ohio with Roger Landis of North Farm as agent. The lucky buyer is Woody Wright of North Carolina.

Super Session High Selling Horse

Slim Shadyy a 2016 AQHA / APHA registered stallion by Batt Man and out of I Love To Win was the top seller in the Super Session. This Grey Overo stallion was the 2018 Tom Powers Triple Challenge 2-Year-Old Open Color Western Pleasure Futurity Co-Champion. Consigned by Jason Ducharme, Slim Shadyy went home with new owner Lara N. Simmons for 29K

2018 Overall – 204 horses – Sold 73% (25% increase in entries over 2017)

2018 Average Price = $8,567.81

Gross Actual Sales = $1,250,900

