2017 WCHA Hall of Fame Inductees

[source: ConformationHorse.com]

Fort Worth, TX, July 13, 2017 – The World Conformation Horse Association is pleased to announce the inductees to the 2017 WCHA Hall of Fame. Three persons and three horses will be honored during the annual WCHA Hall of Fame banquet in Oklahoma City, November 16, 2017.

The three persons joining the WCHA Hall of Fame include Denny Hassett, Jimmie Hardin and in the Legends category, Duane Walker. Horses being honored are IMA COOL SKIP, a 1984 AQHA stallion; PICK ME PLEASE, a 1989 AQHA mare; and RPL MY TE CHEERFUL, a 2004 AQHA gelding.

“We are pleased to announce the inductees to the 2017 WCHA Hall of Fame,” said Anne Prince, World Conformation Horse Association President. “The selections were finalized after much consideration was given by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. These people and horses have served the halter horse industry in many ways and played a huge part in the history of the conformation horse.”

More information on the WCHA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Banquet will be coming soon. Watch www.conformationhorse.com for further information, or contact the WCHA office at 682-312-5356.





