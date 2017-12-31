2017 Palm Partnership Training Competition Series Champions

Press Release

In 2017 over 200 competitors enjoyed the Trail Challenges and Dressage Competitions at Fox Grove Farm in Ocala, FL. Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon were so pleased with the fun, relaxed atmosphere enjoyed by horses and riders of all levels, breeds and disciplines. With 12 levels of competition for each division of youth and adult, amateur and professional in two different events, there was something for everyone.

Champions received many wonderful prizes compliments of sponsors SmartPak, Palm Partnership Training, Three Does Ranch, Three Oaks Ranch and Springhill Equine Veterinary Clinic. With belt buckles by Molly’s Custom Silver in California, beautiful ribbons by Hodges Badge Company, silver plates, Big D gear bags, SmartPak gift certificates and gorgeous trophies, there were plenty of awards to spread over the 12 levels and 4 divisions.

Trail Challenge Champions:

Training Level Yvette Vinton and Teese Morriston, FL

Intermediate Level Lauren Kinsey and Solid Hollywood Gold Ocala, FL

Master Level Patricia Stavely and Cee Dee Jack Cocoa Beach, FL

Youth Champion Madison Hurm and Loveallottajack Gainesville, FL

High Score Patricia Stavely and Cee Dee Jack Cocoa Beach, FL

Dressage Champions:

Introductory Level Lisa Walter and Larks Faithful Laddie Morriston, FL

Basic Level Susan Butler and Lyns Pizazz Ocala, FL

Level 1 Champion Patricia Stavely and Cee Dee Jack Cocoa Beach, FL

Level 2 Champion Andrea Browning and Docs Classic Prince Lowell, FL

Youth Champion Emily Steffen and One Choice Lady Tampa, FL

2018 events at Fox Grove Farm are March 17-18, April 14-15, October 27-28 and December 1. For more information about upcoming Palm Partnership Training Competitions, visit www.shoplynnpalm.com. To learn about sponsoring 2018 events contact Marie-Frances at generalinfo@lynnpalm.com.





