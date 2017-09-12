2017 Congress Super Sale – Last Call For Entries

Press Release

“The final deadline for entries to be included in the Sale catalog for the 51st Annual Congress Super Sale is Friday, September 15th,” according to Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC,. “There is still an opportunity to market your horses through the BEST Show Horse Auction in America, with the LARGEST CROWD to attend any horse auction in the Country. The Super Sale will be held on SATURDAY, October 21, during the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio. Owners of Paints, Appaloosas and color breed horses are invited to sell their horses in the Congress Super Sale, too. The 2016 Congress Super Sale showed a strong market with an overall average sale price of $7,112. That posted an increase of 12% over the 2015 average of $6,261. The Overall High Seller and Yearling Sale Stakes High Seller at $43,000.”

The Congress Super Sale features the 2nd Annual YEARLING SALE STAKES. Yearlings sold in this session will be eligible for the 2 Year Old Sale Stakes Western Pleasure class to be held at the 2018 All American Quarter Horse Congress. Yearlings sold in 2016 will show for a Purse of $64,500, to be paid in Open and Non-Pro divisions. PLUS, the Ohio Quarter Horse Association has added an additional $10,000 to be paid to Limited riders in both divisions. The Limited Rider Purse will be paid with $6,000 to the Open ($3,000, $2,000, $1,000) and $4,000 to the Non Pro ($2,000, $1,250, $750).

To be eligible yearlings must go through the Yearling Sale Stakes Session and a sustaining fee of $250 must be paid by the buyer at the sale. If a seller does not sell their horse in the auction they will need to pay the full commission and the sustaining fee. The Yearling Sale Stake session will be held at the beginning of the Congress Super Sale. The Yearling Sales Stakes program gives Pleasure Horse breeders an opportunity to add value to the Yearlings they want to market.

The SUPER SESSION of the Congress Super Sale is the best live auction for you to offer your Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle or All Around show horse, performance horse, Halter Horse, broodmare or prospect. Buyers will not find a better selection of show horses and prospects offered in one auction. Many top horses will be available in one place to inspect, try-out and purchase. The SUPER SESSION will offer proven show horses like: It Had To Be HOO, a 2012 mare by Hot Ones Only, NSBA BCF 2-YO Limited Non-Pro Hunter Under Saddle Co-Champion, Tom Powers Triple Challenge 2-YO Non-Pro HUS Futurity Co-Champion; $5,754; Open & Amateur ROM as well as other show horses.

TO ENTER YOUR HORSE in the 51st Annual Congress Super Sale contact Mike or Stephanie Jennings of Pro Horse Services at 855-272-3905 or email Info@ProHorseServices.com.

The YEARLING SALE STAKES Session features: Lucky In Kentucky - 2016 gelding by RL Best Of Sudden and out of Good Luck Girl, NSBA $113,748, Congress Masters Champion, dam of World Champions; SST Hez Flat Special – 2016 bay roan stallion by VS Flatline and out of Certainly Inspired, $171,641, Congress Masters Open Western Pleasure Champion; AQHA World Champion 2-YO Open Western Pleasure; Cowboys Round Here – 2016 gelding by How Bout This Cowboy and out of OnlyTheBestChocolate, $45,452: AQHA Reserve World Champion; Superior Western Pleasure; SST Nite Lite Fever - 2016 stallion by Nite Moves and out of Weretalkinradical, $41,445: Congress 2-Year-Old Open Western Pleasure Futurity Champion, Superior Western Pleasure and her foals have earned $340,000; KM Gonna Be Best – 2016 stallion by RL Best Of Sudden and out of Sheiks Bodys Hot, Full brother to FIRST N LINE (AQHA/APHA) $21,152; APHA World Champion; Congress NSBA Champion; KM BOALICIOUS, AQHYA & AQHA Select Reserve World Champion; Vital Lines Are Red– 2016 mare by VS Code Red and out of Lope The Line, $49,041, NSBA World Champion 2-YO Open, Non-Pro, Int. Non-Pro, & Limited Non-Pro Western Pleasure Horse; DWR Skip The Rumors – 2016 gelding by DWR Diligent and out of EBG Dont Skip Rumors, Half brother to RUMORS ARE HOT, $24,648, AQHA Amateur Champion; NSBA Reserve World Champion; ThisIsWhatYouCameFor - 2016 gelding by How Bout This Cowboy and out of OnlyGoodTilMidnight, $75,632: AQHA World Champion 2-YO Open Western Pleasure; Full brother to HOW BOUT AT MIDNIGHT, $45,499: AQHA World Champion 2-YO Open Western Pleasure plus more sired by RL Best of Sudden, Lazy Loper, Machine Made, Only In The Moonlite, The Rock, VS Code Red, VS Flatline, Extremely Hot Chips, A Dream Remembered, No Doubt Im Lazy, It’s a Southern Thing, Batt Man, DWR Diligent, Good Cowboy Margarita, Good To The Max, Good To The Max, Lopin My Best, Presidential Order, Winnies Willy, Nite Moves, Lopin My Best and others.

Consignors that will be offering horses in the 2017 Congress Super Sale include: Julie Voge; Cedar Creek Quarter Horses, LLC, Gary Trubee, Manager; Richland Ranch, John & Sondra Narmont, John Boxell, Manager; North Farm, LLC, Debbi Trubee & Roger Landis; Gumz Farms; Fritz Leeman Farm; Jerry Powers Quarter Horses; Masterson Farms, Magnuson Farms, Dale Livingston; Jason Ducharme Horse Co.; Steve and Susan Thompson; Black Creek Crossing; Kathie Kennedy and many more.

OQHA and Pro Horse Services are working together in order to provide a great venue for sellers and buyers alike. The sale will be held in the Lausche Building on the Ohio Expo Center Fairground at 10:00 am. Prior to the sale, horses will be demonstrated on Friday, October 20 starting at 12:00 p.m. Shoppers will enjoy a luncheon during the Preview sponsored by the Coughlin Automotive group. The Congress Super Sale and the preview will also be webcast live through a link on www.ProHorseServices.com or the iEquine webcast for the Congress.



Congress Super Sale Entry form and information is available at www.ProHorseServices.com



Mike and Stephanie Jennings are available to answer questions and help you have the best experience whether selling or buying. Contact them at 855-272-3905 or email Info@ProHorseServices.com.






