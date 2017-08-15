2017 Congress Super Sale – Entry Deadline Extended

Press Release

“Entries are still being accepted for the 51st Annual Congress Super Sale,” according to Mike Jennings of the Professional Horse Services, LLC, management team. “The Congress Super Sale has consistently been the BEST Show Horse Auction in America, with the LARGEST CROWD to attend any horse auction in the Country. Sellers can still take advantage of this Marketplace in 2017. The Super Sale will be held on SATURDAY, October 21, during the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio.”

The YEARLING SALE STAKES Session returns for 2017. This session was a Highlight of the 2016 Super Sale. The Yearling Sales Stakes program gives Pleasure Horse breeders an opportunity to add value to the Yearlings they want to market. Yearlings sold in this session last year are eligible for the 2 Year Old Sale Stakes Western Pleasure class to be held at the 2017 All American Quarter Horse Congress with a Purse of $64,500, to be paid in Open and Non-Pro divisions. PLUS, the Ohio Quarter Horse Association has added an additional $10,000 to be paid to Limited riders in both divisions. The Limited Rider Purse will be paid with $6,000 to the Open ($3,000, $2,000, $1,000) and $4,000 to the Non Pro ($2,000, $1,250, $750).

To be eligible yearlings must go through the Yearling Sale Stakes Session and a sustaining fee of $250 must be paid by the buyer at the sale. If a seller does not sell their horse in the auction they will need to pay the full commission and the sustaining fee. The Yearling Sale Stake session will be held at the beginning of the Congress Super Sale.

TO ENTER YOUR HORSE in the 51st Annual Congress Super Sale contact Mike or Stephanie Jennings of Pro Horse Services at 855-272-3905 or email Info@ProHorseServices.com Mike or Stephanie will be glad to answer questions about entering your horse and how to best market your horse through the auction. Congress Super Sale Entry form and information is available at www.ProHorseServices.com

The 2016 Congress Super Sale showed a strong market with an overall average sale price of $7,112. That posted an increase of 12% over the 2015 average of $6,261. The Overall High Seller and Yearling Sale Stakes High Seller at $43,000 was Hip # 51, Do Ya Dream Of Me, a 2015 gray mare sired by Im A Platinum Dream and out of One Classy Loper. She was consigned by Dale Livingston, Agent for Matthew Hagee and was purchased by Magnuson Farm, LLC<

The SUPER SESSION of the Congress Super Sale is the best live auction for you to offer your Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle or All Around show horse, performance horse, Halter Horse, broodmare or prospect.

The Ohio Quarter Horse Association, as well as Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC, invite owners of Paint, Appaloosas and color breed horses to sell in the 51st Annual Congress Super Sale. With the number of Color Breed and Open classes at the Congress we want he Super Sale to help sellers market the color breed horses to the diverse crowd of buyers that attend every year.

Buyers will not find a better selection of show horses and prospects offered in one auction. Many top horses will be available in one place to inspect, try-out and purchase.

Consignors that will be offering horses in the 2017 Congress Super Sale include: Julie Voge; Cedar Creek Quarter Horses, LLC, Gary Trubee, Manager; Richland Ranch, John & Sondra Narmont, John Boxell, Manager; North Farm, LLC, Debbi Trubee & Roger Landis; Gumz Farms; Fritz Leeman Farm; Jerry Powers Quarter Horses; Masterson Farms, Magnuson Farms, Dale Livingston; Jason Ducharme Horse Co.; Steve and Susan Thompson; Black Creek Crossing; Kathie Kennedy and many more.

OQHA and Pro Horse Services are working together in order to provide a great venue for sellers and buyers alike. The sale will be held in the Lausche Building on the Ohio Expo Center Fairground at 10:00 am. Prior to the sale, horses will be demonstrated on Friday, October 20 starting at 12:00 p.m. The Congress Super Sale and the preview will also be webcast live through a link on www.ProHorseServices.com or the iEquine webcast for the Congress.



Mike and Stephanie Jennings are available to answer questions and help you have the best experience whether selling or buying. Contact them at 855-272-3905 or email Info@ProHorseServices.com.





