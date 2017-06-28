2017 Congress Super Sale and Sale Stakes

“Entries are now being accepted for the 51st Annual Congress Super Sale,” according to Mike Jennings of the Professional Horse Services, LLC, management team. “The Congress Super Sale has proven to be the BEST Show Horse Auction in America, with the LARGEST CROWD to attend any horse auction in the Country. The 2017 Super Sale will be held on Saturday, October 21st, during the All American Quarter Horse Congress, produced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association in Columbus, Ohio.”

The 2nd Annual YEARLING SALE STAKES Session will again give Pleasure Horse breeders an opportunity to add value to the Yearlings they want to market this year. Yearlings sold in this session can be eligible for the 2 Year Old Sale Stakes Western Pleasure class to be held at the 2018 All American Quarter Horse Congress, with a sustaining fee paid at the auction. The Yearling Sale Stake session will be held at the beginning of the Congress Super Sale.

$74,500 total PURSE for 2017 CONGRESS SUPER SALE STAKES Western Pleasure classes.

It will be exciting to watch the 2016 Sales Stakes Sale graduates compete for a PURSE of $64,500 in the 2017 CONGRESS SUPER SALE STAKES Western Pleasure classes. That purse will be divided between Open and Non Pro classes, based on the number of entries in each class. Eighty-six horses had the sustaining fee paid and are eligible to show in the Stakes classes. PLUS the OQHA has ADDED an additional $10,000 for Limited riders. In the Open class $6,000 will be paid to the top placing Limited riders as $3,000 to 1st, $2,000 to 2nd, $1,000 to 3rd place. In the Non Pro class $4,000 will be paid to the top placing Limited riders as $2,000 to 1st, $1,250 to 2nd, $750 to 3rd place. The classes will be held on Friday evening October 20th.

The 2016 Congress Super Sale showed a strong market with an overall average sale price of $7,112. That posted an increase of 12% over the 2015 average of $6,261. The Overall High Seller and Yearling Sale Stakes High Seller at $43,000 was Hip # 51, Do Ya Dream Of Me, a 2015 gray mare sired by Im A Platinum Dream and out of One Classy Loper. She was consigned by Dale Livingston, Agent for Matthew Hagee and was purchased by Magnuson Farm, LLC

The Congress Super Sale is the best live auction for you to offer your Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle or All Around show horse, performance horse, Halter Horse, broodmare or prospect.

The Ohio Quarter Horse Association, as well as Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC, invite owners of Paint, Appaloosas and color breed horses to sell in the 51st Annual Congress Super Sale. With the number of Color Breed and Open classes at the Congress we want he Super Sale to help sellers market the color breed horses to the diverse crowd of buyers that attend every year.

