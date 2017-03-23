2017 APHA Advisory Committees Named

[source: APHA.com]

Acting President Craig Wood recently announced the APHA Advisory Committee appointments for 2017. These 12 advisory committees are composed of APHA members, national directors and others with a vested interest in preserving the versatile American Paint Horse; in concert with the Executive Committee, these committees help guide the association, policies and initiatives to help inspire, nurture and promote the organization and breed to members worldwide.

The advisory committees and chairs follow; a full standing committee appointments are available at apha.com/association/directors.

Amateur: Elizabeth Roberts-Brewer, chair; Brandon Severin, vice chair

Breed Integrity: Jennifer Sheriff, chair; Renee Robinson, vice chair

General Show & Contest: Melanie Cox-Dayhuff, chair; Lyn Fick, vice chair

International: Pat Trebesch, co-chair; Monika Hagen, co-chair

Judges: Sandy Jirkovsky, chair; Ann Jones, vice chair

Long Range Planning: Fred Tabor, chair; Kevin Smith, vice chair

Professional Horsemen: Lisa Ligon, chair; Carly Veldman Parks, vice chair

Racing: Jamie Howard, chair; Steve Wright, vice chair

Recreational Riding: Anita Hertner, chair; David Ruby, vice chair

Regional Club: Randall Roser Jr., chair; Sheri Grinstead, vice chair

Rules: Delena Doyle, chair; Mary Parrott, vice chair

Youth: Sue Woodson, chair; Sandi Morgan, vice chair

Furthermore, the Executive Committee appointed several special committees to serve in 2017:

Finance: Ron Shelly, chair

EC Nominating: Diane Paris, chair; Mike Holloway, vice chair

World Show Advisory: Kelley Stone, chair; Mike Hachtel, vice-chair

Two temporary committees were appointed by the Executive Committee; they will develop recommendations that will go to the Executive Committee and the General Show & Contest Committee for consideration by late spring/early summer:

Blue Ribbon Committee on Show Growth: Carolyn Dobbins, chair

Blue Ribbon Committee on Cattle & Related Classes: Chris Jeter, chair

All APHA members are invited to get involved as national directors, committee members or by attending the annual APHA Convention. To learn more, visit apha.com/association/directors.





