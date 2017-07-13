2017-2018 AjPHA Executive Committee Takes Office

[source: APHA.com]

Congratulations to the newly elected Youth who will be leading the American Junior Paint Horse Association for 2017–2018:

2017-2018 AjPHA Executive Committee:

President: Anna Lia Sullivan, New Jersey

President-Elect: Sabine Lazo, Texas

Vice President: Rana Orsan, Missouri

Secretary: Madison Martin, Virginia

Treasurer: Reagan Jennings, Texas

Zone 2 Representative: Willow Werlhof, California

Zone 3 Representative: Kaden Strom, North Dakota

Zone 4 Representative: Grace Hayslip, Texas

Zone 5 Representative: Renee Conklin, Missouri

Zone 7 Representative: Mannetta McAvaddy, New Jersey

Zone 8 Representative: Reece Chapman, Michigan

Zone 9 Representative: Riley Summerall, Tennessee

President Anna Lia Sullivan is kicking off a year-long presidential service project focused on the CHAMPS program: Challenged Horsemen and American Paints, a program designed to showcase Paints’ roles in therapeutic horsemanship programs and provide meaningful competition experiences for these exhibitors through APHA-approved events.





