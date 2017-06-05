2 Internet Auctions in June – Enter Now and Get a Discount on Entry fees

Press Release

“World Champion and World Champion producing mares highlight the first of the two Internet Horse auctions in June, the Halter Broodmare and Prospect Sale, “announces Mike Jennings, a partner with his wife, Stephanie, in Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The second auction, the June INTERNET Auction, is the marketplace for Pleasure, All Around and Performance show horses, prospects and broodmares, as well as Halter Show Horses.”

“Enter horses now in the Halter Broodmare and Prospect Sale or the June INTERNET Auction and take advantage of a lower entry fee. Horses entered by June 7 will receive the benefit of a $25 discount. Bidding for horses will open on June 19 and close on June 21st and 22nd,” according to Mike Jennings of the Professional Horse Services, LLC management team.

“The horse market is active in 2017. The top five horses have sold for an average of $10,220 and the top twenty recorded an average price of $8,115,” adds Jennings.

GET MORE PROMOTION. Entries receive exposure to potential buyers through digital magazine ads, email blasts and social media marketing. The major email blast goes out in early June to nearly 400,000 email addresses. Numerous email blasts go to our exclusive list of almost 22,000 proven buyers and sellers.

Entry Forms for the auction can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website - http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php . Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email. Sellers can contact Mike or Stephanie Jennings with questions about the entry process.

On the company’s website, sellers will find helpful information on taking photos and making videos to make a presentation that will attract buyers. Mike and Stephanie will also help owners determine how to best present their horse.

Featured entries in the HALTER BROODMARE AND PROSPECT SALE include: ON THE RED CARPET, (AQHA) 2005 mare by Mr Yella Fella, AQHA Open World Champion, Congress Champion, AQHA Superior Halter, bred to HEZA SECRET AGENT; TRULY MARILYN (AQHA) 2008 mare by Kids Classic Style, dam of APHA World Champion, AQHA Congress Limited Reserve Champion, bred to KID COOLSIFIED; WHATA MAGNIFICENTHINT (APHA) 2004 sorrel overo mare by Magnificent Heir, APHA Superior Halter with 149 points and other well bred broodmares and prospects.

The June Internet Auction will offer Western Pleasure, English, All Around Horses and Halter Show Horses including ROCKA BY LAZY (AQHA) a 2013 mare by Lazy Loper, shown at open shows and ready to finish for the big shows and CLUSERIFFIC a 2012 gelding by Kid Clusified, AQHA Open & Amateur Superior Halter Horse. The auction features other Show Horses, Prospects & Broodmares by A Good Machine, Its A Southern Thing, Extremely Hot Chips and a daughter of Good Asset bred to KISSIN THE GIRLS.

Early Performance entries include JUST A LIL MOONSHINE (AQHA) a 2012 perlino stallion by Cowboys Shinin 313, trained for Reining. Started Roping on Hot Heels. Ready to Show and a 2 year-old Reining prospect by TINSELTOWN FLY GUY.

Entries will be available for viewing SOON in our Internet Auction catalog.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Through our exclusive Internet Horse auction system we have sold 1,572 horses for $6,411,700, with a High Seller at $226,000.

To obtain more information on entering horses in the June Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to www.ProHorseServices.com





