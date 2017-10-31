$1000 Cash Giveaway at DeGraff Stables

How about something a little different this year?

DeGraff Stables wants to help cure those winter blues!

Book to one of their world-class stallions: Caribbean Touchdown, DGS IndyGo, DGS Replicated, Double Up Investment, iFiesta Fudge! Frosty The Goodbar, HBF Iron Man, Invite The Artist, Maxxis, PR Tells A Tale or The Only Escape, and your name will be entered into a cash drawing for $1,000 Cash Get Away to be held December 31st!

Visit DeGraff Stables for your Congress and World Show Booking Discounts. Contact today and don’t miss out! Great stallions, great performers, great genetics, great time!





