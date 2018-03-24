Join Our Email List and
Sun Circuit and Silver Dollar Circuit 2018
Ask The Pros
Horses
What's Hot
AzYQHA Youth Raffle off 100x Shortys Hat
Beginning a New Chapter – with Linda Coakley
That’s a Wrap: Concluding the 2018 AQHA Convention
Sun Circuit NSBA Donkey Race Raises over 14K for NSBA Trainers Crisis Fund
Sun Circuit 2018 – Meet Bubba
NSBA Riders Cup Concludes with 18 Champions Crowned
NSBA Riders Cup Awards Big Checks at Sun Circuit
Arizona Sun Circuit – Guest Blogger Dixie Lee
The NSBA Rider’s Cup will pay an estimated $85,000
Arizona Sun Circuit Candid Galleries are Posted!
NSBA Announces 2018 Hall of Fame honorees
The Industry Mourns the Passing of Legendary HUS Sire, Last Detail
Are You Ready to P.A.R.T.Y?
31 Rules Passed at APHA Convention
The March Hunt Seat Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE
Calendar Upcoming Events
Upcoming Events
March 24, 2018
Heart Of Dixie Hoedown
Heart Of Dixie Hoedown
Time:
8:05 am
APHA & PtHA Approved-4 Judges Hosted by Volunteer State Pinto Org. TN Livestock Center 1720 Greenland Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37132
at 8:05 am
March 25, 2018
Heart Of Dixie Hoedown
Heart Of Dixie Hoedown
Time:
8:05 am
APHA & PtHA Approved-4 Judges Hosted by Volunteer State Pinto Org. TN Livestock Center 1720 Greenland Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37132
at 8:05 am
