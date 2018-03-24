PleasureHorse.com > Businesses > Other Horse Related Products
Other Horse Related Products
5304cf63316de6723432d44d_lgl

Stories of mystery, adventure, and romance. Come along for the ride…
 
 
 

I write stories and ride horses–frequently simultaneously! Not surprisingly, my stories are infused with the mystery and spirituality horses have brought to my life. Dogs and cats are usually around, too. A portion of book sale profits is

Continue Reading
Custom Tails

Custom Tails is one of the leading manufacturers of tail extensions for horses on the market today, and we have been providing our customers with the highest quality in products and customer service since 1999. We are horse show people who work with horse show people, and we know what it takes


Continue Reading
Dale Chavez Saddles

Dale Chavez Saddles – Western saddles and custom horse show tack.


Continue Reading
Harris Leather

For more than forty years, two generations of the Harris family have been making fine western show equipment, from the simplicity of a pair of working reins to custom made show saddles and heirloom sterling and gold buckle sets. We are now in our third generation of family members who, starting with


Continue Reading
Perfect Prep EQ

We Deliver Worry-Free Success
As the owner, trainer, or exhibitor of a performance horse, you are results driven. In grand prix jumping, reining, racing, western pleasure, or any competitive equine event, preparation determines results.
PERFECT EQUINE PRODUCTS LLC. develops and manufactures products to make preparation for performance events simple and successful. Activities


Continue Reading
Tail Source

Tail Source brings to you Low-Cost and high quality products As you’ll see were committed to 100% customer satisfaction.
Tail Source offers 100% natural UN dyed horsehair that is AQHA, NSBA and APHA Legal. Adding fullness and length sure to enhance and catch the judge’s attention.


Continue Reading