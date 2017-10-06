Host Colleges Announced for IHSA 2018 Western Semi Finals

Press Release

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) announced the locations for the for their Western Semi-Finals competitions, the definitive step for Western riders and teams to qualify for Nationals. IHSA riders compete in a range of levels in Western horsemanship and in the open level in both horsemanship and reining.



Black Hawk College in Zone 7, Region 4 will host one Semi-Final at the East campus in Galva, Illinois. Black Hawk College was the reserve national champion team at the 2017 IHSA Nationals held at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky. The event will be the second Semi-Finals held at the Black Hawk College facility. Click here to learn more about the IHSA Black Hawk Western Equestrian Team.

Alfred University in Alfred, New York in IHSA’s Zone 2, Region 1, will hold Western Semi-Finals for the first time in Hamburg, New York. In 2017, two members of the Alfred University Western equestrian team placed in the top 10 of their respective divisions at Nationals. Learn more about Alfred University’s IHSA Western Equestrian team here.



The third Semi-Finals presenter is West Virginia University (WVU) in Zone 2, Region 5 and home of the 2017 Regional. The event will be held at the University’s facility in Reedsville, West Virginia. It will also be their first-time to host Semi-Finals. The WVU team earned the 2017 reserve Regional championship and the 2016 Regional championship. Click here to learn more about the WVU IHSA Western Equestrian Team

Eight regions will be represented at each Semi-Final. The top-two individual Western riders from each region’s championship show and the high-point team from each region will compete at the Semi-Finals.



From each of the three Semi-Finals, the top four riders in each individual division, plus the top three teams overall will advance to the IHSA National Championship show to be held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg May 3-6.

Click here for the regional team distribution and more information about the Western Semi-Finals events.





