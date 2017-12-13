DeGraff Stables Stallion Engagements, Stallion Service Auctions and Donated Breeding for 2018

DeGraff Stables and the Stallion Owners are once again pleased to promote and support the many foal engagement opportunities and futurities across the nation by donating breedings or by paying stallion nominations for the coming breeding season.

Many of these programs offer the chance for mare or foal owners to present and showcase their offspring in a myriad of events and help build value for the resulting foal through its show career.

Our championship line up of stallions help mare owners develop success in their breeding program and look forward to promoting your foal for years to come: 2X World Champion; Caribbean Touchdown (AQHA/APHA), AQHA Champion; DGS Replicated (AQHA), Res World Champion and World Champion Sire; Double Up Investment (AQHA/APHA), AQHA High Point Champion; iFiesta Fudge! (AQHA), Multiple Superior and Congress Champion Sire; Frosty The Goodbar (AQHA/ARHA), 5X World Champion and Multiple World Champions Sire; HBF Iron Man (AQHA/APHA), APHA World Show Slot Champion and World Champion Sire; Invite The Artist (APHA-Homozygous), 2X World Champion; Maxxis, and World and Congress Champion and World and Congress Champion Sire; The Only Escape (AQHA).

Visit us on our website for a complete list of 2018 Foal Nomination, Engagements, Stallion Service Auctions and Donated Breedings per Stallion. You’ll find that we have one document that has ALL stallions listed. You’ll also find that each stallion has their own personalized and printable list on their individual stallion web page at DeGraffStables.com. Additionally, to help wade through the many program requirements, we have added some handy dates for mare nominations and subsequent foal nominations.

Some of these events are already beginning! The NSBA Stallion Incentive Fund, the Premier Quarter Sires and Premier Paint Sires are underway as is the CV PHC SSA, Southern Belle, Tom Powers and WV QHA SSA. The Audrey Grace Auction runs Dec 11-17, the ApHC SSA runs Dec 14-16, Go For The Gold opens Dec 15-Jan 25. In January look for the East Coast Halter Futurity, Gallop Charities, Illinois PHC SSA, Illinois QHA SSA, Iowa PHC SSA, Iowa QHA SSA, Michigan QHA SSA and the Ohio PHC SSA to name a few!!! Check out our document to see which of our stallions are supporting your favorite Futurity or Charity.

Click here: 2018 Stallion Annual Schedule And Futurity Programs

For more information and downloadable forms visit:

http://www.degraffstables.com/stallions

Robin DeGraff

419.573.9098

seahorse@extolohio.com





