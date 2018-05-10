Enter the AQHYA Amplify Video Contest

American Quarter Horse Association

Submit your video of what the American Quarter Horse means to you for the chance to win a cash award from B&W Trailer Hitches.

The American Quarter Horse Youth Association is hosting a video contest, giving AQHYA members a chance to win the $500 grand prize and an additional $500 award, sponsored by B&W to be presented to his or her AQHYA affiliate or 4-H club as selected by the winner. Contest submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges, and the top three highest ranking videos will be featured on the official American Quarter Horse Association Facebook page on June 11. The video with the most combined points from shares (5 points) and reactions (1 point), wins.

To enter, AQHYA members are to record a one- to two-minute video on what the American Quarter Horse means to them, no music allowed. Then, upload the video to YouTube and fill out this eligibility entry form by June 1. Finally, tune in to the AQHA Facebook page on June 11 to see if your video was a finalist.

Contestants who wish to enter must meet the following requirements:

Tell us “What the American Quarter Horse Means to Me” in a short one- to two-minute video (60 to 120 seconds).

The video must represent the equine industry and the contest theme, “What the American Quarter Horse Means to Me,” to be considered. Videos must also reference AQHA. Videos exceeding 120 seconds will not be considered.

The video must be in English or include English subtitles, and the video must not contain music.

All videos must be submitted by the original owner or creator of the submission. Video owners/creators must be current AQHYA members in good standing. The contestant must hold all rights to the submission, including copyright.

This contest is subject to the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations and the official contest rules set forth on the entry form. Submissions will be evaluated on professionalism, content and message, theme and the overall presentation of the video.

Be sure to submit your entry by June 1.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit www.aqha.com/news.