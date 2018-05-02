Kimes Ranch Opens Doors To Up-and-Comers: New Sponsored Athlete Hadley Teut Joins the Kimes Ranch Family

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Kimes Ranch recently announced the winner of their 2018 Sponsorship Contest. 15-year-old Hadley Teut of Malcolm, Nebraska was chosen after receiving the most online votes during the contest. Teut has been competing in rodeo events since she was a toddler. She currently competes in breakaway, team roping, goat tying and barrels with high school rodeo, USTRC and Mid States Rodeo.

“I got started in rodeo because my dad has team roped pretty much all of his life, and my mom showed horses when she was younger,” Teut said. “When I was eight, I started 4-H. I have ridden horses and rodeoed all my life. I like that you have to put forth so much dedication. You’re going to get out of it as much as you put in, and I really like that.”

The Lola style Kimes Ranch Jeans drew Teut to the company.

“I’m into trouser fit jeans and the flare type,” Teut said. “I saw Kimes come out with those and I was so in love.”

After filling out all of the forms and preparing for the contest, Teut had to be patient and wait for the final votes to be cast before finally finding out she was the winner.

“It took a couple of months for everything,” Teut said. “I told family and friends about it and where to vote. My whole class at school actually voted for me. I’ve definitely been blessed with a lot of friends and family that have helped me along the way. I was super excited when they announced on Facebook that I had won.”

Teut joins other contest winners, like Wylene Davis-a three time Mustang Makeover Challenge Champion, as a member of the Kimes Ranch Family. This uncommon sponsorship format was meant to give opportunity to athletes who are up and coming, accomplished and have the drive to succeed, or those established and successful in disciplines that may not have received the recognition they deserve. “This contest makes it possible for them (athletes) to get their foot in the door by opening the contest to all types of athletes at all levels. The finalists are selected to represent a range of different disciplines and levels and the overall winner is selected based on an open voting process,” explains Lindsay Perraton, Director of Marketing at Kimes Ranch.

The sponsorship contest runs annually on Kimesranch.com. Look for your next chance to enter this October.

About Kimes Ranch Jeans: Founded in 2009, Kimes Ranch (formerly Longhorn Jean Company) was created to fill a void in the marketplace. With a long-standing western history, Matt and Amanda Kimes’ desire was to create a company that produced great fitting, quality, long lasting jeans that walked the line between fashion-forward and western friendly.

The brand’s catchy logo and even more attractive company culture and customer service have brought them a cult-like following amongst their western consumers. The classically inspired line of jeans has been featured in magazines including American Cowboy, Horse & Rider, Cowboys and Indians and Chrome Magazine.

Kimes Ranch. Exceptional Fit. Superior Style. Western Uncomplicated.

For more information on Kimes Ranch or to order, visit www.kimesranch.com.



Related Topics: comfortable jean • contest • Kimes Jeans • riding wear • rodeo



