June is the Month to Market your Horses

For Immediate Release – May 14, 2018

Round Hill, VA – Professional Horse Services, LLC

“Early entries include WORLD CHAMPIONS and producers, Reserve World Champions, World Show Top Ten horses and prospects eligible for major Futurities and events. Bidding for both auctions open on Monday, June 4th. They will close on June 6th and 7th.”

Entries will be accepted until May 21st, or until the auctions fill. Sale entries received by that date can be promoted through our extensive email and social media campaign.

Entry Forms for the auction can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website - https://prohorseservices.com/internet-auctions/

Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email. On the company’s website, sellers will find helpful information on taking photos and making videos to make a presentation that will attract buyers. Mike and Stephanie will also help owners determine how to best present their horse.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

The June Halter Horse Internet Auction includes these early entries Early entries include: AFFIRMATIONS, a 2017 AQHA/PHBA palomino stallion by Ecredible, the 2017 AQHA Select WORLD CHAMPION Weanling Colt, Champion Super Select and Level 2 Weanling Colts, Won over $12,000 in Breeders Halter Futurity, WCHA and Big Money; MY Josette, an AQHA mare by The Home Run Kid, AQHA Superior Halter, Youth & Amateur ROM, Top Ten AQHA High Point Open Halter and AQHYA World Show, 106 Halter points; Tranzformer an AQHA Stallion that was the 2015 AQHA Select RESERVE WORLD CHAMPION Aged Stallion and Select Level II CHAMPION Aged Stallion, ROM Open Halter; CC Nick Of Time, a 2010 AQHA buckskin stallion, 2016 IBHA Reserve World Champion Aged Stallion that has been shown Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle plus other show horses and prospects.

The June Halter Horse Internet Auction features a consignment of five broodmares from Three Nails Ranch, that includes proven and well-bred mares like COOL LOOKIN MISS, a 2003 AQHA mare by Playgirls Reflection, that is Open and Amateur ROM Halter and the dam of SHES LOOKIN COOL, Select WORLD CHAMPION Yearling Mare, as well as, Open and Amateur Superior Halter. This mare is bred to Million Dollar Halter Sire, KID COOLSIFIED. The group also includes Imagine In Me a 2009 AQHA mare by Image Of Kid, the dam of TNR CALL ME MARILYN, 3rd Level 2 Weanling Mare AQHA Select World Show, 5th Select World Show Yearling Mare, Open & Amateur Halter ROM and TNR SOMEKINDA NUGGET, Youth Halter ROM and sells bred to Incognito Sirprize,

The June INTERNET Auction will offer proven show horses, prospects and breeding stock for Halter, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around events. Early entries include Extremely Hot Asset, a 2013 mare by Extremely Hot Chips that was the 2017 Reserve Hi-Point Walk Trot for WQHA in Western Pleasure and Horsemanship and Won Wisconsin Horse Council Open Show Challenge. She is extremely broke for Western Pleasure, successfully shown in Showmanship and well started in Trail. Bidders can also buy The Road Trip, a 2013 AQHA/APHA SPB gelding by BMQ Legacy, that is fancy, 17 hand, full brother to Multiple World Champions in AQHA, NSBA and APHA. He is a beautiful mover with eye appeal.

Information on registering and bidding - Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the June Internet Horse Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by emailInfo@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





