Bidding Opens Tomorrow – Utah State University Annual Production Sale
|Bidding Starts Closing at 7 pm. Eastern Time.
Lot 1 Closes at 7:00 pm. Following Lots close 3 minutes apart.
Bidding Opens Saturday, April 21
TWO YEAR-OLDS
Lot No. 101 – Reno Spade
(AQHA) 15 h. – 2016 s.g. (Renoboom x JJ Flower Jr) 45 days under saddle. Talented and athletic. Excellent prospect for all performance events. (Utah) VIDEO
Lot No. 102 – Reno Chic (AQHA) 14.2 h. – 2016 s.m. (Renoboom x Bac To Basics) Talented and athletic. Excellent prospect for all performance events. (Utah) VIDEO
Lot No. 103 – Reno Spicy Chic(AQHA) 14.2 h. – 2016 dn.m. (Renoboom x Weavers Poco Beauty) Well started, talented and athletic. Excellent prospect for all performance events. (Utah) VIDEO
Lot No. 104 – RSR Cowgirl Jubilee (AQHA) – 2016 bkn.. (Justa Cowboy Drifter x RSR Barbaras Jubilee) Beautiful and athletic. (Utah) VIDEO
YEARLINGS
Lot No. 105 – USU Aggie Blue (AQHA) 13.1 h. – 2017 bl.rn.s. (Hickory Holly Time x Laredo Dry Sis) Confident and athletic. By HICKORY HOLLY TIME, 2018 World’s Greatest Horseman Champion. VIDEO
Lot No. 106 – USU Aggie Cat (AQHA) 13.1 h. – 2017 rd.rn.m. (WR This Cats Smart x Next Big Blast) Smart and well handled. By a Leading NCHA & NRCHA Sire. VIDEO
Lot No. 107 – USU Flash Mob (AQHA) 12.3 h. – 2017 pal.sol.s. (HF Mobster x Unos Surprise) NRHA Nominated and NRBC enrolled. Top Performance pedigree. VIDEO
Lot No. 108 – USU Light The Way (AQHA) 13.1 h. – 2017 s.s. (CD Lights x Gay Bar Merada) Well handled and well bred performance prospect. VIDEO
Lot No. 109 – USU LightsAreShining(AQHA) 13.1 h. – 2017 ch.m. (CD Lights x Micro Chic) Well handled. By NCHA World Champion; out of daughter of SMART CHIC OLENA. VIDEO
Lot No. 110 – USU Mobster Indesign(AQHA / APHA) 13.1 h. – 2017 bkn. sol. m. (HF Mobster / Gunns On The River (Pt) x Jerrys Cash Surprise) NRHA nominated – NRBC enrolled. Well handled and ready to learn. (Utah) VIDEO
Lot No. 111 – USU Picked By Six (AQHA) 13 h. – 2017 b.m. (Sixes Pick x Lindy Be Wright) Well handled. By AQHA World Champion & Superior Versatility Horse; out of a daughter of LENAS WRIGHT ON, million dollar sire. VIDEO
BROODMARES
Lot No. 114 – MS Jessie Perry (AQHA) – 2000 br.m. (Mr Jess Perry x Ms Panama Gold) Here is the ULTIMATE BARREL RACING PACKAGE! Bred to SLICK BY DESIGN. Filly at side by A STREAK OF FLING. (Utah)
Lot No. 112 – Micro Chic (AQHA) 15 h. – 2001 ch.m. (Smart Chic Olena x Miss Genuine Comet) NRCHA earner of $7,073. In 2004: top 10, NRCHA Limited Open Futurity; Utah RCHA Derby Days Non-Pro & Amateur Derbies Champion; JM Capriola Non-Pro & Amateur RCH Derbies Champion; High Desert RCHA Amateur Derby Champion and 3rd, Non-Pro. Bred to DUAL SMART REY. (Utah)
Lot No. 113 – Unos Surprise (AQHA) – 2005 s.m. (Jerrys Lees Surprise x Dun Its Numero Uno) AQHA and APHA producer. Bred to RS LIGHTS ARE ON. (Utah)
