Bidding Opens Tomorrow – Utah State University Annual Production Sale

YEARLINGS USU Aggie Blue Lot No. 105 – USU Aggie Blue (AQHA) 13.1 h. – 2017 bl.rn.s. (Hickory Holly Time x Laredo Dry Sis) Confident and athletic. By HICKORY HOLLY TIME, 2018 World’s Greatest Horseman Champion. VIDEO USU Aggie Cat Lot No. 106 – USU Aggie Cat (AQHA) 13.1 h. – 2017 rd.rn.m. (WR This Cats Smart x Next Big Blast) Smart and well handled. By a Leading NCHA & NRCHA Sire. VIDEO USU Flash Mob Lot No. 107 – USU Flash Mob (AQHA) 12.3 h. – 2017 pal.sol.s. (HF Mobster x Unos Surprise) NRHA Nominated and NRBC enrolled. Top Performance pedigree. VIDEO USU Lighttheway Lot No. 108 – USU Light The Way (AQHA) 13.1 h. – 2017 s.s. (CD Lights x Gay Bar Merada) Well handled and well bred performance prospect. VIDEO USU Lights Are Shining Lot No. 109 – USU LightsAreShining(AQHA) 13.1 h. – 2017 ch.m. (CD Lights x Micro Chic) Well handled. By NCHA World Champion; out of daughter of SMART CHIC OLENA. VIDEO USU Mobster Indesign Lot No. 110 – USU Mobster Indesign(AQHA / APHA) 13.1 h. – 2017 bkn. sol. m. (HF Mobster / Gunns On The River (Pt) x Jerrys Cash Surprise) NRHA nominated – NRBC enrolled. Well handled and ready to learn. (Utah) VIDEO USU Picked By Six Lot No. 111 – USU Picked By Six (AQHA) 13 h. – 2017 b.m. (Sixes Pick x Lindy Be Wright) Well handled. By AQHA World Champion & Superior Versatility Horse; out of a daughter of LENAS WRIGHT ON, million dollar sire. VIDEO